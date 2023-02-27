Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Powered by a great camera, the phone packs a punch

How does one improve on phones that pack in everything, when there have been just incremental improvements in usable tech? The answer lies in enhancing the phone’s camera capabilities. And Samsung has taken this path for its latest flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which continues with the legacy of last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Upgrading from last year’s 108 megapixel (MP) primary camera, the 200MP primary camera on this device is one of the best in the business. It captures the minutest details. Low-light imaging is outstanding—shots of the night sky show no noticeable noise. Although images are shot at 16MP by default (using pixel binning), a quick tap on the top presents options to choose from 50MP to 200MP. While the back sports a four-camera setup, selfie lovers are in for a treat. Selfies clicked by the 12MP front shooter are an improvement over the ones clicked by the S22 Ultra’s 40MP one, especially in low light. The phone’s imaging prowess extends to video as well—the rear camera is capable of shooting stable videos at 8K 30 fps!

The 6.8-inch display is a stunner, even under the scorching sun. The phone is also a delight to stream videos and read books. The best aspect is the detailed shots the screen displays. The phone’s customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is no slouch, and tasks like editing 4K videos or gaming are a breeze. Samsung has improved on the thermals too. As a result, there aren’t any heating issues. And even with the same 5,000mAh battery as that of the S22 Ultra, the backup has improved. Lastly, the built-in S Pen doesn’t feel as premium as the one on earlier Note devices. But nonetheless, every stroke is butter smooth on the screen.

From the fantastic display to the S Pen, the stunning camera to the long battery backup, the S23 Ultra is packed to the hilt. But in the end, it is still an incremental upgrade.

Available on: samsung.com/in