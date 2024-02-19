Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: The latest flagship smartphone that has all the top-end features

CES 2024 set the tone for what we can expect this year—a heavy dose of AI in our daily lives. Take, for example, flagship phones—Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra, to be precise. The biggest differentiator from its predecessor, the S23 Ultra, lies in its AI capabilities. Called Galaxy AI, Samsung has collaborated with Google to introduce a range of AI capabilities. Other upgrades include a titanium frame (available only in the Ultra) and a 50MP camera with 5X zoom.

Coming to its AI features, with ‘circle to search’, you can long-press the home button, circle a word or object, and the search results are overlaid on the same screen.

While the camera on the S24 Ultra captures stunning images, Galaxy AI takes image editing up by a notch. For instance, tap the Galaxy AI icon while editing the image, and you can remove selected undesired elements from the image and seamlessly fill the gaps using Generative AI. It also offers the flexibility to effortlessly relocate subjects or objects within the frame. Do note that if you use this feature, a watermark is added at the bottom left of the edited photo.

Chat Assist is yet another AI feature that provides a convenient solution for adjusting tone, translating, or spell-checking while texting and composing emails, right from the keyboard. The keyboard suggests writing styles, including formal and casual, and offers spelling and grammar checks across messages, emails, and WhatsApp. In WhatsApp, upon receiving a message in a foreign language, say Japanese, the phone prompts the download of a language pack, enabling real-time translation of messages. The phone also translates calls in real-time, though I wasn’t able to test this feature yet. And the voice recorder can generate transcripts, though accuracy isn’t its forte.

With a brightness of 2,600 nits, the screen is legible even in bright sunlight. The lag-free performance with extensive use of the camera, AI, gaming, and other tasks, lasted me through the day with some juice to spare on just a single charge.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra puts the power of AI in your pocket.

Available on: samsung.com/in

