Sharp, stylish, and retro-cool: The Nikon Zf is the camera you didn’t know you needed

There’s a certain romance to a film camera—the click of the shutter, the whirr of the film advancing, the anticipation of seeing the developed photos. Nikon understands this sentiment and has tried to channel it into the Zf, a full-frame mirrorless camera draped in the garb of their iconic FM2 film SLR.

The Zf looks gorgeous with its chamfered edges, engraved dials, and sleek black finish. The retro looks hide a capable, modern heart. The 24MP full-frame sensor—also used in the Z6 line of mirrorless cameras—delivers excellent image quality, with vibrant colours and impressive detail. The autofocus function, bolstered by Nikon’s 3D tracking, is a notable improvement over previous Z6 models. Even video, often an afterthought in retro-inspired cameras, gets a significant boost with 4K recording at up to 60p and the addition of 10-bit internal capture with Log and HLG profiles.

However, the Zf’s beauty hides compromises made in the pursuit of vintage appeal. The square body isn’t comfortable to hold for extended periods, especially with heavier lenses. The lack of an AF joystick, replaced by a less intuitive four-way controller, slows down operation, while the interaction between the dedicated dials and button functions feels oddly implemented. It’s almost as if Nikon’s engineers, so focussed on recreating the aesthetic of the past, forgot to fully consider the ergonomic needs of the modern photographer.

And this is the crux of the Zf’s dilemma. It’s caught between two worlds—a nostalgic homage to a bygone era and a modern photographic tool striving for relevance. It excels in bursts, capturing stunning images, nailing critical focus, and turning heads with its timeless design. Yet, in the quiet moments, the compromises become apparent, the cracks in the nostalgic facade revealing a camera that sometimes feels more like a tribute act than a true icon.

