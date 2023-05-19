Smart luggages: Here are the best options to make your journey super easy

Impression Matters

We know it’s a pain remembering the combination to your case. But what if you could unlock your luggage with your fingerprint? This check-in luggage from Samsonite can do just that—and the integrated fingerprint lock can memorise up to 20 unique prints—good for the entire family. Plus, it has a TSA Lock, so you’re good when you’re travelling the globe. Samsonite ensures that the case—a winner of the Red Dot Design Award of 2021—glides well thanks to its Aero-Trac Suspension II wheel system and ball bearings.

Available on: samsonite.in

Ride It Right

Carrying along a heavy suitcase is tiring. But what if your suitcase could carry you around? This nifty carry-on baggage supports passengers up to 117 kg. With a throttle, brakes, and easy to use telescopic handlebar to steer the suitcase, navigate the airport with ease. With a top speed of 12.8 km/hr, the lithium batteries have a range of 9.6 km when carrying an 80-kg rider. While it charges to 80 per cent in just 15 minutes, it takes two hours for a full charge. Do remember though that you’ll have to pay for excess baggage as this cabin luggage weighs 9 kg when empty. But you’ll sure turn a few heads at the airport.

Available on: shop.modobag.com

Follow On

While going on a trip, there’s a lot one needs to hold in one’s hand—tickets, ID, passport. It would be nice if you didn’t need to pull around your carry-on case as well. This intelligent case follows you around! Equipped with ultra-wide band location technology, it comes with a smart band/bracelet for the user. The autonomous luggage uses ultrasound to detect obstacles, while the Airwheel app connects over Bluetooth and lets you change speed and track its position. The band vibrates and the luggage sounds an alarm if it’s out of range. But the battery takes 13 hours to be charged and the case weighs 6 kg when empty.

Available on: airwheel.net

Smart & Beautiful

Remember how it feels when you pat down your pockets and don’t find your phone? The same dread chills your heart when you’re on a business trip with your laptop and suddenly misplace it. Worry not, as this smart business bag comes with an in-built tracking module that allows you to locate it on the accompanying app. Crafted out of premium Italian leather, the bag’s in-built GPS allows you to locate your bag in seconds; plus, it comes with an anti-theft alarm. And its “Bag-Bot” separation reminder alarm ensures you don’t leave it behind.

Available on: www.aristavault.com

Having your Back

Those who love backpacking trips are often dead tired by the day’s end. This useful backpack will bring them relief—by massaging their back while they carry the bag. The backpack houses two sets of massagers that can be powered by a power bank (10,000 mAh and above recommended). Designed to alleviate pain, rejuvenate and relax the back and shoulder muscles, the massagers can be adjusted to perfectly place them on your upper and lower backs. The bag can hold up to 17-inch laptops.

Available on: eumeworld.com