Tech Today: Top eco-friendly gadgets to help you join the march towards net zero

Fit & Fine Planet

The Apple Watch Series 9 comes with not just all the goodness that is expected from that line of watches; it is great for the environment too. Apple’s first carbon-neutral product is manufactured with 100% clean electricity. Apple has also reduced transportation-related emissions with a logistics plan that uses more non-air shipping over the lifetime of all carbon-neutral watches and bands. And the residual emissions are covered by investing in carbon credits. In addition, the watch contains 30% recycled content, including 100% recycled aluminium in the enclosure. Go on, keep yourself fit and the environment fine.

Available on: apple.com/in

Guilt-free Pleasure

Yes, wasting paper is bad for the environment, but how do you doodle? Or how do you stop yourself from taking notes the old-fashioned way if you’ve done that for a lifetime? For a start, upgrade to this e-ink tablet, which comes with the Marker Plus Pen stylus for the pleasure of feeling pen on paper. Now, write, scribble, draw and annotate on this tablet to your heart’s content—and transfer your hand-written notes into typed form, with just a touch. And voila, they’re also accessible on your phone via the reMarkable app. This tablet has enough space to store thousands of pages, and on a single charge can be used for weeks, further reducing your electricity usage, making it a suitable choice for environmentally-conscious users.

Available on: amazon.in

Just Recycle It

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone line is not just packed with features but is also environment-friendly. Its battery has a minimum of 50% recycled cobalt, while 100% recycled rare earth elements are used in the magnets in its speaker modules; 40% recycled steel is used in the speaker. Plus, recycled plastic is included in the components such as the speaker modules and front case. It also incorporates recycled aluminium that originates from scrap metal generated during manufacturing, and recycled to make components. Even the front screen and back cover use around 25% recycled glass.

Available on: samsung.com/in

Wood is Good

Most of us use some form of earbuds in our daily lives, with a few even using multiple pairs for different use cases. And a majority of us don’t even think of the environmental impact as we pop these ubiquitous objects made of plastic and metal into our ears. But worry not. This pair of earbuds from the House of Marley has got your back. These buds, which look super cool, are made of bamboo, which is believed to be the most sustainable material in the world as it grows quickly and regenerates on its own. In addition, the company has used natural wood fibre composite and recycled plastic in the construction of these earbuds. And they’ve done all this without compromising on functionality.

Available on: thehouseofmarley.com