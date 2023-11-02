Tech Today: Cool gadgets to pamper yourself with this festive season

Dual-purpose Cans

Looking to create your own space in a bustling city like Delhi, where air pollution is an integral part of life? The Dyson Zone can be your solution. This pair of noise-cancelling headphones comes with a personal air purifier. Offering commendable sound output and noise cancellation, these cans have a removable, contact-free visor that throws a continuous stream of purified air to the nose and mouth, without even touching the face. This one is something you may want to wear every time you step out of your house, but mind you, it is on the heavier side.

Available on: dyson.in

iGift

A festive season shopping list often includes a smartphone upgrade. If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the iPhone 15 Plus is a good buy. Apple has pushed the envelope with this phone, making it a fierce competitor that outshines its Pro versions in terms of value for money. The Dynamic Island on the 6.7-inch screen boosts productivity, and the new 48MP camera takes great pictures in practically any situation. The matte colour-infused rear glass looks premium—like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. If it is too big for your hands, consider the 6.2-inch iPhone 15 for `79,000.

Available on: apple.com/in

Ring in the New

Not into smartwatches? Try smart rings instead. Indian makers of accessories have come up with smart rings that are easy to wear 24X7. The Luna Ring by Noise has advanced sensors and can track over 70 metrics. Priced at `14,999, it delivers three basic scores—sleep, readiness and activity—and provides actionable insights to transform the user’s journey. If you’re looking for something more affordable, get boAt’s Smart Ring that costs `8,999. With a premium ceramic and metallic build, it also supports sophisticated touch controls for effortless navigation.

Available on: boat-lifestyle.com; gonoise.com

Pump Up the Volume

For music afficionados, the new Sony WF-1000XM5 can be a fantastic gift. These tiny, comfy buds have a Dynamic Driver X unit for wide-frequency reproduction. As a result, they offer deeper bass, subtle but clear vocals, and every instrument can be heard distinctly. As for noise cancellation, Sony has incorporated two proprietary processors that cancel more external noise than ever before, along with dual feedback microphones, and innovative Noise Isolation Earbud Tips for a more stable fit. Additionally, there is real-time noise-cancelling, that can be tuned to deliver the optimum results for the setting one is in—be it on a plane, in a train or a car.

Available on: sony.co.in

The Good Times

Torn between buying a smartwatch or a classic timepiece? Think no more. With its stainless-steel frame and sapphire crystal front, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic combines the looks of a classic timepiece with the functionality of a smartwatch. Its spinning bezel helps navigate through smart functionality—from accessing notifications to tracking a variety of activities. It is water resistant and has an infrared temperature sensor and sleep tracking. You can select a model with Bluetooth or one with 4G connectivity, and if you like bigger dials, choose between 43mm and 47mm.

Available on: samsung.com/in