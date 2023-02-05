Tech Today: Here are some best gaming accessories to help you play just the right way

Unlimited Gaming

Let’s face it: when gaming, one usually loses track of time. But the after-effects of sitting in the wrong posture for long hours can give you a lifetime of pain. Invest in an ergonomic gaming chair that offers good support to your neck, and has adjustable armrests. Take Razer’s Enki, for example. It offers a combination of 110-degree extended shoulder arches and a 21-inch ultra-wide seat base, which ensures optimal weight distribution for long gaming sessions. Plus, the lumbar curve provides good support to your lower back. The best feature, possibly, is the chair’s ability to let users recline at up to 152 degrees, without having to fiddle with knobs or buttons. Game on, unlimited!

Available on: amazon.com

The ‘In’ Thing

Gamers swear by their input devices. And if you’re a PC gamer, the keyboard and mouse are your best friends. Like this mechanical keyboard from HyperX that comes with custom-designed keys for a shorter travel time, great responsiveness and accuracy. The RGB backlit keys also feature customisable lighting. And you can pair this with a mouse like the AW610M from Alienware. This dual-mode RGB mouse has seven programmable buttons. It also has a polling rate of 1,000Hz to keep up with your fast moves and is easy to use for long hours.

Available on: amazon.in

Super Sonic

The rustle of wind, ragged breathing, muffled voices, stealthy footsteps—hear them all on this pair of made-in-Germany headphones. Offering clear, three-dimensional powerful sound to complement the gaming experience, this pair comes with a wired remote control that puts common actions like muting the microphone and controlling the volume at your fingertips. The high-quality condenser microphone is a boon for team voice chats in multiplayer games; it ensures you hear the voice of your teammates loud and clear no matter the conditions around you. Weighing just 332 gm, these wired headphones come with a stereo 3.5-mm jack and a 6.35-mm adaptor

Available on: beyerdynamic.in

Light it Right

Ever wondered why gaming rooms have ambient lighting? That’s because matching the colour and intensity of lights reduces the strain on your eyes, while enhancing your gaming experience. This limited edition from Nanoleaf features triangular light panels and comes with back-mounting hardware and power accessories. With a black finish while the lights are off, these panels offer vibrant, high-contrast RGB lighting animations when turned on. The lights have smart features such as screen mirror, where the colours from the on-screen activity are reflected onto the lights; they also support rhythm music visualiser that synchronises the lights with the music around them.

Available on: amazon.in