Tech Today: Here are some must-have devices for your return to campus

Keep the Focus

Sometimes you need an oasis of peace on a noisy campus to concentrate. For those occasions, get this pair of noise-cancelling headphones from Sony. Besides cutting out the din, the pair is comfortable to wear for hours because of its ergonomic design. Plus, it excels during multiple use cases—online classes, listening to lectures/podcasts, video calls for collaboration, and of course, listening to music. The touch controls are a delight to use, and the battery lasts for 40 hours with noise cancellation on.

Available on: sony.co.in

Balanced Power

A capable and lightweight laptop on campus can make life a breeze; add battery life to the mix, and you have a winner. This 15.6-inch OLED laptop from ASUS offers a balance between processing and battery efficiency thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and is more than capable of smoothly executing daily tasks. The screen is easy on the eyes, while the Harman Kardon-certified audio system outputs immersive Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, it comes with goodies such as a plethora of ports, a privacy shutter for the webcam, and a backlit keyboard.

Available on: in.store.asus.com

Keeping a Tab

If only a tablet will do on campus, the latest 11-inch iPad Pro fits the bill. The M4 SoC offers impressive processing power, which can easily handle demanding tasks—from data-heavy spreadsheets to 3D-modelling and video editing. It can even run multiple apps simultaneously, while the Ultra Retina XDR display is a pleasure to use. The Pro’s battery can last through the day, while it supports efficiency-boosting accessories such as Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.

Available on: apple.com/in

Wrist Check

Whether you’re into fitness or not, it makes sense to keep track of your vitals as they can impact academic performance. Enter the Google Pixel Watch 2, which besides being capable, is also stylish. With Fitbit integration, it offers health and fitness features like sleep patterns tracker, activity levels monitor, and stress tracker. The Google Assistant allows for voice interaction, setting reminders, etc., while the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 ensures the AMOLED screen can take some knocks.

Available on: flipkart.com

Pocket Snapper

If you are a budding photographer, the name Leica will strike a chord. While carrying a camera on campus might not be practical, a phone with a quad 50MP Leica camera system could be the next best thing. Besides its photography chops, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also a powerful phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that handles multitasking, demanding applications, and mobile gaming with elan. The 6.73-inch AMOLED screen is great for reading books, while the 5,300mAh battery will get you through a long day.

Available on: mi.com/in