Tech Today: Here are some nifty options for CXOs to make their work easier

Mobile Manager

There are times when a CEO may need to take quick decisions on the go. While a top flagship mobile phone can substitute a laptop, there are times when a bigger screen is needed. That’s when you need a foldable like the OnePlus Open. Its 6.31-inch cover screen is ideal for typing and browsing, while the 7.82-inch unfolded display is perfect for Excel sheets and presentations. It automatically resizes apps to make optimal use of the larger screen, enabling efficient work on emails, documents, and collaboration on platforms like WhatsApp. The triple-camera set-up is top notch, and the phone is powered by the robust Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It comes with a 4,805 mAh battery that lasts more than a day. Although it does not support wireless charging, the 67W adapter supports quick charge. But the phone misses out on IPX8 certification.

Available on: oneplus.in Capable Companion

A CEO needs to be on top of things every day, and so needs a laptop that is dependable, powerful, and secure. Like the new HP Spectre x360 16, which features a 16-inch 2.8K OLED touch display and comes with a stylus. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, it can handle diverse tasks effortlessly. But what sets this apart is its AI smarts that focus on privacy and wellness. For instance, the walk away lock feature automatically turns off the screen when you move away from the laptop and activates it when you’re back. It also dims the display when you look away and blurs it when someone comes up behind. As for its wellness features, the laptop prompts you to take breaks if you have been staring at the screen for long and alerts you if you’re sitting too close to it. Additionally, the 9MP webcam, enhanced with advanced AI light processing, ensures a superior video call experience by positioning you perfectly in the frame.

Available on: hp.com/in Power of the Pen

Many CEOs favour putting pen to paper when capturing ideas, engaging in brainstorming sessions, or jotting down notes. This tactile method enhances their focus and minimises distractions, they say. For them, the reMarkable 2 e-ink tablet with the Marker Plus Pen is a good fit. It replicates the tactile feel of paper and pen, plus it can convert handwritten notes to typed text with a single touch; and you can email the notes instantly. What’s more, all documents can be saved online and synced to the cloud for easy access on other devices. You also have the option of using an onscreen keyboard or an external keyboard cover. While the tablet excels at tasks such as taking handwritten notes, annotating PDFs, and collaborative work (with a paid subscription), it intentionally leaves out a browser, an email client, and other distracting apps.

Available on: amazon.in