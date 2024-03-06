Tech Today: Here are some of the best consumer products that has the best integration with AI

Intelligent Rabbit

The Rabbit R1 is a standalone, pocketable AI companion. With a 2.88-inch touchscreen, this tiny device has a scroll wheel and a rotating camera you can use for visual search. The star of the show is Rabbit OS, based on a Generative AI “large action model”. One can press a push-to-talk button on the side to ask a question, launch services or play a song. Powered by a 2.3GHz MediaTek processor, the R1 has 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and its battery lasts through the day.

Available on: rabbit.tech

When Sleep is Bliss

The Motion Pillow, from healthcare devices specialist 10minds, has an AI Motion System-based solutions box, which identifies snoring patterns and responds by inflating airbags in the pillow that lift the user’s head, opening airways and diminishing snoring. The accompanying app monitors sleep metrics, including snoring duration, airbag operation time, sleep score, and overall sleep duration. Recently, it introduced the Motion Ring, a companion device that provides real-time monitoring of sleep.

Available on: motionpillow.com

Health is Wealth

The BeamO is a 4-in-1 health check-up device from Withings, a major connected health firm. Combining ECG, oximeter, stethoscope, and thermometer sensors, this handy portable tool keeps a check on your temperature, heart and respiratory system, making at-home check-ups a breeze. The accompanying app is a handy way to maintain your health records and significantly enhance the quality of telehealth visits. The BeamO can alert users to possible fever and infection and will detect possible cardiovascular issues, including atrial fibrillation (AfiB).

Available on: withings.com

Manicure On Tap

Want a professional manicure on tap? The Nimble Device will do it for you. Utilising 2D and 3D scanning technology, coupled with advanced AI, to learn the precise size, shape, and curve of your nails, it offers a flawless four-coat Signature manicure or a quick two-coat Express option. Its 270° nail-scanning technology and 20+ algorithms ensure accuracy in polish dosing, while its fine-motor robotic arm mimics human motion for a natural finish. It scans, paints, and dries nails seamlessly, while its polish capsules output 33 vibrant hues.

Available on: nimblebeauty.com