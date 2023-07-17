Tech Today: Here's how you can keep your gadgets safe from heavy rain

Battle-ready iPad

While phones have protection from splashes, tablets don’t. But often they are an integral part of the corporate arsenal and you may want to review that important presentation even if it’s pouring. This IP68-certified case for the iPad (it supports several iterations of Apple’s device) will not just keep thundershowers at bay, but also protect it from drops from up to 1.2 metres, snow, ice, dirt and dust particles, and even survive a dunk in the swimming pool (to a depth of 1.5 metres) for up to an hour. Plus, it’s available for other brands as well.

All Wrapped Up

Most flagship phones support some sort of protection from accidental water damage, but that might not be enough if it’s pouring and you must make that important call. That’s when you need a waterproof pouch. This one from Case-Mate is IP68 certified and can be submerged in 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes. Just seal the pouch—that can fit phones with a maximum screen size of 6.7 inches—properly. Once that’s done, the touchscreen is usable with the phone inside the pouch. Plus, if you drop your phone into a deep puddle, the case will float up. Now, that’s a sound investment.

Double Protection

Most laptop bags claim to be water resistant, but many let water seep in after a heavy downpour, putting your laptop at risk of damage. If you want to keep your expensive laptop safe with fool-proof protection from rains, this bag makes the cut. Made of water-resistant nylon, it comes with durable metal zippers and a water-resistant bottom panel. Plus, it has an additional built-in rain cover for those days when it pours and pours; this cover comes neatly tucked away in a small pocket on the underside of the bag and is attached to it with a strap.

No Drips, No Dust

While it isn’t recommended that you use your laptop when it’s pouring, there could be times that you need to access it after coming in drenched. For such occasions (or if you plan to use your notebook straight after you come out of the pool) this keyboard cover will ensure there are no accidents from drops of water. Made of eco-friendly polyurethane material, it is RoHS certified and can fit on most laptop keyboards with a number pad, with the highest size supported being notebooks with a screen size of 17.3 inches. Plus, it doesn’t interfere with typing feedback and keeps the keyboard safe from dust, spills, key wear and more.

Safe Shooting

If your passion is clicking photos outdoors, this one will serve you well. Made from water-resistant nylon fabric, this cover will protect your camera as you spend hours to get that perfect shot. Whether it’s rain, sand, dust, mud, or wind-born grit, this cover will protect your camera and lenses from all. Its front and rear cinching bands allow for quick and easy setup and camera access, while the Velcro fastener at the bottom ensures a snug fit on any tripod mount. Sizes start from 11 inches x 14.5 inches and go up to 31 inches x 14.5 inches.

