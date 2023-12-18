Tech Today: These flip phones seamlessly blend style and performance

Style and Substance

The Oppo Find N3 Flip distinguishes itself by moving beyond the novelty of foldable smartphones to focus on enhanced functionality and productivity. A blend of metal and Gorilla Glass, the N3 Flip offers luxurious aesthetics, while the hinge gives it a premium feel. It has a 3.2-inch vertical cover screen that acts as a mini phone. Beyond the customary quick settings, notifications, and widgets, it can run full-fledged apps like Google Maps and YouTube Music, and some third-party apps optimised for it. You’re greeted with the AMOLED 6.8” main screen as soon as you flip open the phone. The variable-frequency screen delivers crisp and vibrant visuals, even in bright sunlight. Moreover, the gapless construction of the hinge gives a flawless user experience. The device—powered by a 4nm Mediatek Dimensity 9200 chip, and with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage—effortlessly handles demanding tasks without a glitch, or heating up. Running the Android 13-based ColorOS 13, the Find N3 offers a familiar and user-friendly experience. The circular camera module houses a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP telephoto camera that delivers detailed and vibrant shots in various scenarios. With a robust 4,300mAh battery, the N3 Flip easily endures a day of heavy usage. Overall, the N3 Flip is a stylish and feature-rich device with a stellar camera, and is a powerhouse for everyday tasks.

Available on: oppo.com/in

Camera King

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is a potent foldable smartphone with a redesigned hinge. It features a 3.4-inch horizontal cover display that acts as a window for notifications and facilitates easy access to apps. Unfolded, the phone reveals a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that offers great touch response and superb sunlight legibility. Further, its Flex Mode allows you to access apps like YouTube and Gmail when folded. It has a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP wide-angle lens at the back that combine to capture impressive images, while the 10MP selfie camera on the front works wonders for selfies and video calls. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage, the Flip5 packs a punch, while its 3,700mAh battery powers the phone for a day.

Available on: samsung.com/in

ode to a classic

Remember the first few flip phones by Motorola? The latest one from its stable, the Motorola razr 40 ultra is a compelling tribute to yesteryear’s icons. The ultra is a smart package of classy design with a 3.6-inch AMOLED cover display that offers smooth performance, and is covered with a layer of Gorilla Glass. It comes with panels like home screen, contacts, Spotify, etc., with customisation options. Flip it open and you come across the 6.9-inch main display that has a refresh rate of up to 165Hz—gamers will definitely love this feature. Plus, the main screen is decent, even in direct sunlight. Just like Samsung, this foldable has a rear dual-camera setup, with a 12MP primary lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens, that together result in shots with great detail.

Available on: motorola.in