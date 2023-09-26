Tech Today: These futuristic devices can change the way you experience technology

A Fashion COncept

Foldable smartphones are still considered niche. But Honor’s latest take on the foldable phone provides a glimpse into a fashionable future. Meet the Honor V Purse concept phone, a phone-to-purse device that mimics a handbag (only 9 mm when folded) with its customisable, outward facing always-on displays. It comes with attachments such as straps, feathers and tassels that make the phone the ideal accessory for any fashionista. The phone with the interchangeable straps/chains, which clip onto its hinge, is sure to redefine fashionable consumer electronics for users.

Not available yet

Clean Robot

Robot vacuum cleaners can be lifesavers, given that they can keep your home clean when you are away. But what if there is a vacuum cleaner that can even clean itself after cleaning your home? SwitchBot has debuted a new robot vacuum and mop, the SwitchBot S10, which comes with an auto water refill and drain system. The S10’s built-in roller mop simultaneously washes and scrubs itself at a speed of 300 times per minute when cleaning, to prevent mopping up dirty things and spreading them around your home. There’s even a drying system at the bottom to dry the roller mop when it’s finished cleaning.

Available on: Kickstarter, from October

Mobile Entertainment

While smartphones and tablets are ubiquitous now, LG has taken the portable electronics trend a step ahead at the IFA 2023 by unveiling a TV you can carry around with you. The StandbyME Go is a 27-inch 1,080p LCD TV neatly ensconced in a suitcase, which includes a built-in battery that gives up to three hours of viewing time, and a 20-watt speaker, making it a perfect entertainment companion for any outdoor setting. Its touchscreen can be tilted, rotated, raised and lowered, while viewing it in landscape and portrait orientations, and table mode. Powered by LG’s webOS software, it also supports AirPlay and is compatible with iOS and Android devices for screen-mirroring. It also supports pairing via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Available on: lg.com/us

Sunny Sound

Swedish lifestyle brand Urbanista has debuted the Mailbu, a self-charging, sustainable sound companion. This compact speaker—made of recycled plastic and materials— is also the world’s first solar charging wireless speaker with integrated Powerfoyle solar cell technology. When exposed to indoor or outdoor light, the Malibu charges itself. And it can be used almost anywhere, with its IP67 rating that makes it fully waterproof and protected against sand, dust and dirt. There is also a Malibu mobile companion app that lets users customise equaliser bands and keep track of its live light-charging and historical data.

Available on: urbanista.com