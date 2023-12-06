Tech Today: Top-notch devices that can make retail trading easy

While many traders use Windows PCs to access the stock markets, most serious traders prefer an Apple iMac, with its high-resolution 24-inch Retina display offering visuals in 4.5K—that makes analysing stock charts and data a breeze. The iMac 2023 also offers an efficient multitasking environment that allows you to juggle between multiple tabs and websites and keeps updating the numbers without a hitch, thanks to its new and powerful M3 processor—that integrates the processor, graphics and memory into one unit—coupled with the intuitive macOS. They both combine together to deliver a reliable and stable user experience, perfect for keeping track of the market and your investment portfolio. All this is packed in a stylish and sleek 11-mm thick body that comes in bright colours such as blue, green, orange, and yellow, among others, coupled with a Magic Keyboard and a Magic Mouse, to offer cool and quiet operations, even during intense trading sessions.

Available on: apple.com/in

Power Packed

If you want desktop-like power in a slim, portable package, the HP ZBook Power G10 Mobile Workstation has got your back. Designed to handle complex, multi-threaded apps and run professional software, this laptop—that can be powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor or an AMD Ryzen 9 7940 HS PRO processor—offers enhanced features suitable for stock-market tracking and trading applications. It also offers 2K visuals on a 15.6-inch display, along with HP Wolf Security for Business to provide endpoint security, making it the perfect companion for your on-the-go trades.

Available on: hp.com/in

Tabulating Wins

While the US-based Apple leads the market in tablets with its iPads, it’s the South Korea-based Samsung’s Tab S9 that takes the cake if you’re looking for an on-the-go trading companion in a tablet form-factor. With its big and powerful screen that features a stunning AMOLED 2X display, this 11-inch tablet weighs less than 509 gm, is a sleek 5.99 mm, and IP68 rated, which makes it water and dust resistant. It comes with a companion stylus that has enhanced tip sensitivity for less accidental clicks, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy processor, making this device a treat to use when keeping an eye on the market, or handling heavy trades.

Available on: samsung.com/in

Pocket Beast

As one of the most powerful smartphones in the market today, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is a pocket powerhouse that offers stellar multitasking chops for your always-mobile lifestyle. With a 6.2-inch screen that unfolds into a 7.6-inch display, the Z Fold5 has enough screen real-estate to keep you updated about your investment portfolio, and then some. Be it tracking your stocks on any trading app, keeping abreast of market news, or staying in touch with colleagues on the go, the bigger screen proves to be super convenient. Combine that with the phone’s Flex mode that allows you to place the device at different angles on a flat surface, and you won’t ever feel the need for a PC to trade.

Available on: samsung.com/in