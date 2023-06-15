These top-quality products can help you become a green warrior

Cool & Green

Refrigerators are big hunks of plastic and metal, though they use green gases these days. Now, the Electrolux Group has developed a new line of built-in refrigerators, where the inner liners are made from 70 per cent recycled plastic, which equates to 13 per cent of the total plastic used in the refrigerator. Available in Europe to start with, Electrolux says the plastic is sourced from a speciality supplier that collects and refines it from discarded refrigerators in Europe. It also has an innovative GreenZone crisper drawer to keep fruit and vegetables fresh.

Available on: electroluxgroup.com

A Sound Decision

Feel guilty every time you purchase plastic bottles of filtered water? Do your bit by using these wireless ear buds. Sony’s buds come in a colour called Earth Blue, and is made from recycled materials, including factory-recovered plastic, reclaimed water bottles, and recycled plastic from automobile parts. This gives them their characteristic marble pattern. No two pairs of LinkBuds S in Earth Blue are exactly alike, due to inevitable variations in the marble pattern. What makes them a winner is that they are comfortable to wear for extended periods and sound great as well.

Available on: sony.co.in

Cute & Conscious

Nothing’s more ubiquitous than wireless mice these days. From coffee shops to aircraft, they are everywhere. But while you can’t eliminate plastic from mice, you can do well to replace virgin plastic with the recycled form. That’s what Logitech is doing with its Lift vertical mice. The ones in graphite colour are made from 70 per cent post-consumer recycled material, while those in rose and white colour contain 54 per cent recycled material. The mouse comes with Logitech Advanced Optical Tracking with a DPI range of 400-4000, which is adjustable, six buttons, and a wireless range of 10 metres.

Available on: amazon.in

Responsible Flagship

This Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra represents a big move towards sustainable manufacturing. For instance, 20 per cent of the plastic parts in the internal components come from repurposed plastic sourced from fishing nets and water barrels; 10 per cent of the plastic parts in the external antenna lines come from PET bottles; and 80 per cent of the deco film on the back glass comes from recycled PET. That’s not all; 28 per cent of the aluminium used is recovered scrap from the manufacturing processes. Even the Gorilla Glass protection contains around 22 per cent of recycled glass.

Available on: Samsung.com/in

Sustainable Productivity

Apple’s 2023 MacBook Pro looks stunning. But do you know it’s good for Mother Earth as well? As much as one-third of the Pro is made from recycled materials. The enclosure is made from 100 per cent recycled aluminium alloy, thereby reducing the need to mine for more bauxite to produce the metal. Plus, all magnets contain 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements, and make up 99 per cent of the total rare earth elements in the Pro. Even the solder contains 100 per cent recycled tin. Now, that’s a green way to work.

Available on: apple.com/in