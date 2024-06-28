Vivo X Fold3 Pro review: Can this be called a game-changing foldable phone?

The biggest pain point of foldable smartphones is their bulk. But vivo’s X Fold3 Pro is just slightly thicker than a regular smartphone when folded. The main screen allows for seamless one-handed navigation and effortless typing of long emails and messages. The gapless design ensures that coins don’t slip in between the screens, while the hinges allow for tent mode. The phone unfolds to a super vibrant 2k+ display, and the large font makes reading a pleasure. Gaming, streaming content, and typing are also fun. With a claimed brightness of 4,500 nits, the screen remains visible under direct sunlight.

The phone runs the Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14, which makes multitasking a cinch; I opened two windows side by side, with a floating one on top, and there were no hassles. Plus, you can tailor the functionality of both the cover and inside screens based on different holding angles. It also has advanced AI features. For instance, in the notes app, the AI tool lets users summarise content, extract to-do items, and even translate text to English. The AI within the recorder app can also generate transcripts of voice recordings within seconds. Its cameras, a collaboration with optics specialist Zeiss, showcase fine details and vibrant colours.

Despite its sleek design, vivo has fitted in a 5,700 mAh battery by splitting it into two cells—one on each side of the foldable, and the battery easily lasts through the day with extensive use. Plus, the phone comes with a 100 W fast charger.

Available on: vivo.com/in/products/xfold3pro

@nidhisingal