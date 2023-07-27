Want to ride a prototype flying car? Here are a few that are accepting bookings

PAL-V Liberty

pal-v.com | $499,000

This three-wheeled Dutch flying car can switch from driving to flying in just about five minutes. Classified as an autogyro, which means it doesn’t have a propeller, the PAL-V Liberty uses a rotor—powered by the car’s engine—to generate lift, and it can reach a top speed of 160 kmph on the road, and 180 kmph in the air. It can fly you up to 500 km on a single tank of fuel, and has a range of 1,300 km on land. The standard version is available for pre-booking (including in India) at a base price of $499,000, and the company has already received over 1,000 pre-orders. If you plan to book one, do check out the numerous customisations on offer.

AirCar

Klien-vision.com | €1.7 million*

While this looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, this is a real-life road-worthy car-cum-aircraft. Powered by a 1.6-litre BMW engine, you can transition it from a road vehicle to an air vehicle and vice versa using its retractable wings and tail. It has even received a Certificate of Airworthiness from the Slovak Transport Authority after completing rigorous flight testing that included over 200 take-offs and landings. While bookings are some time away, the company has also completed tests of a faster and longer-range vehicle. Here’s to hoping the folks at Klein Vision launch the vehicle soon.

Alef Flying Car

Alef.aero | $300,000*

While Batman and James Bond could get away with driving willy-nilly in reel life, any functional flying car in the real world will have to be versatile enough to be driven on regular roads and take off when necessary. The Alef flying car does that and also fits into tight parking spaces. Expected to have a road range of 320 km and a flying range of 177 km, it recently received approvals from the US government for testing and can be pre-ordered for as little as $150. It has a gimballed, rotating cabin that offers a 180°-plus view for a safe and enjoyable flight. And with the current electric configuration (there are plans to develop a hydrogen option later), this could soon be your personal green ride in the sky.

SkyDrive’s eVTOL

en.skydrive2020.com

Designed to be a futuristic personal flying vehicle, Japan-based SkyDrive’s electric-powered SD-05—with vertical take-off and landing capabilities—flies with the assistance of a computer-controlled flight system. This autonomous vehicle can pick you up and fly you to your destination—just put in your address in the accompanying app. While the Toyota-backed company aims to obtain an airworthiness certificate by 2025, it is in the process of acquiring a type certification—that ensures its design, structure, strength and performance conform to the necessary safety and environmental requirements. Meanwhile, pre-orders have begun.

*Expected price