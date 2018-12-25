A Feast Of Fashion And Fine Dining

Streetwear Meets Athleisure

Italian sports fashion brand FILA has launched its new collection, the outcome of a heritage collaboration with the Indian streetwear brand NorBlack NorWhite. Here Indian streetwear meets athleisure and signals a new way of working with textiles in a range of colours and patterns from the two countries. The collaboration focusses on the textile prowess of Italy and India, and the new collection is exclusive to the Indian market.

A Celebration Of Style

Designer Samant Chauhan is known for his Bhagalpuri silks, hand-woven outfits and sleek silhouettes. Now he has opened his 700 sq. ft. flagship store in Colaba where the architecture and interiors sync well with the beautiful neighbourhood. With restored teakwood and brickwork harking back to Colonial Mumbai, the store is a mix of old-world charm and new-world chic. The store launch also saw the launch of Chauhan's new collection called Do Not Allow Me To Forget You, a tribute to the city that comes alive through his design lens.

Global personal care brand Aveda, part of Estee Lauder Companies, has entered the Indian market 40 years after it was established. Rooted in ayurvedic know-how with formulations which are entirely plant-based and nature-based, the eco-friendly brand appeals to conscious consumers keen on green products. The hair care range, which is popular all over the world, will be available in India online, on Sephora and Nykaa's websites. Aveda is committed to sustainability and uses plant and flower extracts, herbs, roots and other natural ingredients that are certified organic, thus pushing the green living concept.

For the Cool Crowd

Shades of India has always attracted those looking for minimal styles in finest fabrics. And its newly launched men's collection called Duet is a step towards the same direction. The name underlines the collaboration between Mandeep Nagi, the design director of the brand, and Anupam Poddar, an art collector who knows his textiles well. The collection ranges from simple daily wear to party wear and has an element of kitsch without being over the top. The Duet collection features shirts, kurtas, jackets and waistcoats as well as men's accessories - from scarves and shawls to pocket squares and cufflinks.

A Taste of Mumbai Tiffin

Good food never goes out of style, and when it is about the best food from all communities in a city as colourful as Mumbai, the result can be nothing less than a sumptuous treat. Michelin Star chef Vineet Bhatia has been known for his fresh take on Indian originals and now, the Taste of Mumbai Tiffin, launched at Ziya, the restaurant he helms at The Oberoi, Mumbai, offers diners a unique experience. Given how various communities have lived together in Mumbai, bringing diverse foods and flavours to the city, the curated menu at Ziya offers the best of these dishes on a platter.