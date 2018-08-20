A Taste of Splendour

Ethnic Excellence

When one goes searching for that perfect watch, it has to be Swiss as Swiss brands are rated as the best in the business. But closer home, independent watch brands have started making their mark. Jaipur Watch Company is one such brand that reflects the modern Indian aesthetics to the hilt through its bespoke creations. For instance, its new ruby Ganesha watch in 18 carat gold was a personalised piece based on a customer's request and a solid ruby was hand-carved over a period of two weeks to create the divine Ganesha figurine. The watch runs on a small automatic movement from the house of Seiko and the bezel is embellished with VVS1 diamonds. With a mother-of-pearl dial and a handcrafted strap, such creations are ideal for those looking to marry tradition with fine design.

Stylish Man Bag

Form and function are married beautifully in the new Fendi backpack for men. Created in a unique shape for the first time, this rectangular bag, which has made its debut as part of the brand's Fall/Winter 2018-19 collection, is spacious and stylish, practical and versatile. The frontal zip pocket is an add-on that helps organise all daily essentials and keep them safe. Created using a range of materials, including canvas, shearling, nylon and leather, all you need to do is slip it on your shoulders and head out for a day, or night, in town.

A Grand Getaway

ITC has been eyeing the Goa market for several years but finding the right spot to make its debut has proved elusive. All that is past now and the brand is all set to launch its first luxury hotel in the sunshine state as it has taken over the Park Hyatt, a 252-room sea-facing resort in South Goa. Starting in September, the hotel will be run under the ITC Grand brand and will house five suites and also the nine existing F&B outlets.

An Ode to Homer

Throughout the ages, the pen has been mightier than the sword as great authors have created the classics. And luxury brand Montblanc has been paying homage to these literary artists since 1992 by crafting equally fascinating writing instruments branded as Writers Editions. This year, too, it has launched the 1,581-piece limited edition collection that pays homage to the Greek poet Homer, author of The Iliad and The Odyssey. The shape of the pen (notably, the barrel) is inspired by the Trojan horse of The Iliad and comes with an 18 carat gold nib and an engraved cone featuring traditional Greek motifs, making every piece a collector's item.

A New Diva Arrives

As far as smartphones go, there is the world of Apple, and then there are others. But the Chinese brand Hanmac, known for its fantastic cases, may soon usher in a sweeping change. The brand is looking to enter India in the next couple of months with its super-expensive phones. It plans to sell only about 1,500 devices a year and is targeting the ultra rich. With cutting-edge concepts and craftsmanship and gold accents on most of its phones (like the Bon7 model), it will be for those looking to stand out.