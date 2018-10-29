A Toast To Grand Living

You must have thought that the Maldives would have no islands left for another hotel to come up, given that every hospitality brand worth its salt has a property there. But that is not so as the Westin Hotels and Resorts has recently announced the launch of a luxe property called The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. Located on a stunning coral island in the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, the resort has other top brands such as Four Seasons as neighbours. The ocean has inspired its design while it focusses upon wellness and an eco-chic lifestyle. With 70 villas and suites, 41 on the island and 29 over water, Miriandhoo will be an ideal getaway for those keen on water sports, good health and unspoilt nature.

The Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London is frequented by locals and tourists alike, thanks to the wonderful exhibitions and permanent galleries. Now, those visiting Scotland or staying there get lucky as the museum opens its Scottish branch in Dundee. The spectacular building located on the Firth of Tay is contemporary in design, and much of the architecture has been inspired by the cliffs on the Scottish coast. The all-new design museum seems to rise from the ocean like the bow of a huge ship and is imposing and memorable. Its collections feature the Scottish Design Galleries where you can witness more than 300 exhibits from the V&A, other museums and private collections. Interestingly, it is V&A's only branch outside London.

When Fashion Meets Tennis

The Zegna family always had a soft spot for tennis and its Spring/Summer 2019 collection reflects that passion. In keeping with the theme, the brand has appointed world No. 3 tennis player Alexander Zverev as its ambassador and blended the signature elements of the game with its fashion label. Z Zegna's new capsule showcases some ultra-fine stretch nylons and maxi mesh fabrics with layered transparency for its deconstructed jackets, bombers, raincoats and tailored drawstring pants. Then there is the TECHMERINO Wash & Go wardrobe (one can wash and dry it quickly, hence the name) accompanied by sun visors, tennis cuffs and shoes. The stripe and logo inspired by the Zegna Archive also draw on court colours. Silhouettes are layered and light and make for the perfect sportswear, but many of these pieces can be easily worn off the court.

The StyleGame

Italian luxury menswear brand Stefano Ricci is making its presence felt in India with the launch of its second store at The Oberoi in New Delhi. The 2,400 sq. ft. store reflects the brand's love for Art Deco and is chic and luxurious. With impeccable weaves, bespoke tailoring, a range of suits and ties in funky, contemporary designs, and crocodile leather shoes, this is a one-stop shop for men looking to up their style game. The outlet will also showcase wines, fragrances, sunglasses, a home collection and other knick-knacks.

Celebration Time

Haute hotels abound all over India, but the Taj Mansingh in Delhi is a veritable grande dame that is now celebrating its 40th year. What makes this year's celebration even sweeter is the fact that after fighting a seven-year-long court case, the Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels (IHCL) won the bid to retain the property for the next 33 years. The auction by the New Delhi Municipal Council (it owns the shell of the building) also saw the ITC Hotels bidding. Besides the Tata touch, the hotel's USP is its location in Lutyen's Delhi and its proximity to the posh Khan Market. Over the past few years, IHCL has shied away from making any key investment into the property as it was unclear whether the licence would be extended. But its renovation is a top priority now as the group is keen to restore the hotel to its former glory.