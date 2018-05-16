One look at the Amazon Echo Spot will make you nostalgic. Its circular design is reminiscent of the analogue alarm clock people used back in the day. The similarity ends there, of course. The Echo Spot's 2.5-inch circular touchscreen displays time and other information such as weather, news and match scores. The cute-looking smart speaker scores high on ease of set-up and use. Connect it to the Wi-Fi network using the touchscreen, key in your Amazon account information and it's ready to use in two minutes.

There is a clock face displaying time by default; this can be changed to any picture of choice. One big benefit of having a screen is the ability to view what Alexa is saying. Spot was bang on with the IPL match scores, news updates, answers to general questions and recipes. You could even play movies and shows from Prime Video on Spot. Although the screen looks small, it is adequate for reading information.

Amazon's smart speaker supports calling over the internet, which works between Echo devices and Alexa app on smartphones. Echo Spot will show the list of contacts who are connected to the Alexa ecosystem and on your command connect the call. Echo Spot can also facilitate video calls using the built-in camera.

There is a Drop In feature that works like a voice or video intercom between Echo devices. If you have multiple Echo devices in the house, you can simply say 'drop in to the kid's room' and you can start a conversation with your kid. Remember to turn this feature on before use. Spot can also be your shopping assistant; just ask it to search for a product and add it to your Amazon cart.

Amazon's Echo platform has been equipped to handle over 15,000 skills in India. If you are looking for an interactive smart speaker with a screen, this one is spot on.