An app a day keeps ill health away

Health apps seem to have taken over our lives. Every smartphone comes with a health app or two, and doctors tell us they can be immensely beneficial if used as a smart diary and a timely reminder. So, pick any app that suits your needs. Even the one on your mobile is good enough as long as it can collect health data. Ideally, you should opt for features that measure your steps and give a speedometer count and track weekly and monthly trends. It can act as a great motivator, enabling you to match your health parameters with your target.

Many of these apps can help people suffering from chronic ailments - medical conditions such as diabetes or hypertension that will require lifelong medication and careful monitoring of blood pressure, body weight and pulse rate, and in some cases, even stress. Apps like CureFit, MyFitnessPal and HealthifyMe focus on ensuring your physical and mental fitness. Those keen on tracking food intake may try apps like My Diet Coach. The idea is to get a better calorie and carbohydrate fix. For diabetes, there is a wide range of apps to help one track glucose levels, daily activity (with a built-in pedometer), dietary intake, weight, insulin units and blood pressure, HbA1C and lipid levels. Dr Mohan's app also features video tutorials by experts. Plus, there are several apps for parents-to-be. Apps like My Pregnancy And Baby Today help you chat with would-be parents while Full Term comes with a contraction timer.