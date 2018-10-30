Best in Business

With the spike in air pollution outside, many of us turn to indoor air purifiers for succour and the Mi Air Purifier 2S, from the house of Xiaomi, can be considered a great buy for its smart functionality and competitive pricing.

The third-generation air purifier in white sports a compact, squarish tower design, stands 20 inches tall and does not occupy much space. A total of 943 intake holes are spread across its three sides to draw the impure air, pass it through the 360-degree three-layer circular air filter and push the clean air from the top.

Unlike the previous model, this one has a circular OLED display that shows real-time PM 2.5 level along with temperature, humidity level, Wi-Fi status and mode. A light sensor helps adjust the screen's brightness while a high-precision laser sensor is used to measure the PM level. The 2S has a clean air delivery rate of 310 cubic metres per hour.

When power was switched on, the gadget first displayed the filter life (100 per cent), followed by the PM level. We found that the PM 2.5 level was at 190 in a medium-sized room and the 2S took close to 15 minutes to bring it down to 40 while on the auto mode. Along with the numerical display, the colour code also changed from red to green as soon as the air quality improved. Plus, I was able to switch between auto, sleep and favourite (customised, using the app) modes using the button at the top.

Pairing the 2S with the Mi Home app also brings the convenience of remote control and smart functionality. I had to select India region (recommended) and connect it to the router to set it up. After that, I could turn it on/off, change mode and even customise the favourite mode using the app.

All these can be remotely done when you are away from home. It also features voice control and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support. While testing it for Alexa functionality, I had to connect the 2S with the Mi Home app and turn on Mi Home Skills within the Amazon Alexa app.

Considering the advanced features and pocket-friendly pricing, the Mi Air Purifier 2S is undoubtedly the 'best' option in the market. Several products are available from leading brands such as Samsung, Philips, Honeywell and Kent, but they fail to offer a similar set of features in this price range.

@nidhisingal