Breathe Better

Earlier this year, we reviewed Dyson's Pure Cool Link air purifier, one of the top products in terms of design and functionality. But the recently launched Pure Cool brings in several improvements, stepping up the performance. Traditionally, air purifiers are square or rectangular, but Pure Cool has a circular base with a rectangular, bladeless fan at the top, which looks compact and chic. Unlike its predecessor, the bladeless fan cannot be detached from the base.

The assembling part is easy, though - I had to fit in the filters and lock the circular base that took me less than a minute. The Link had a small button along with airflow display levels at the bottom. But this one features a coloured, circular display that shows PM 2.5 reading in real-time along with fan speed, oscillation and more. It comes with a sleek magnetic remote resting on the top, connects with 5 GHz Wi-Fi networks and can be managed via the Dyson app (both iOS and Android versions are available).

A two-in-one device, this is an air purifier that can also work as a fan. Pure Cool detects particles, gases and even odours present in the air with the help of the laser sensors under the thin cut-outs on the body. It sucks in the impure air, which passes through 360 degree glass HEPA and carbon filters sitting at the base. Clean air is then pushed out at a high velocity using the bladeless fan at the top (it is known as Air Multiplier technology). When switched to auto mode, it manages to bring down the PM 2.5 level from 200 to 1 in less than 20 minutes. When the mercury dips and air conditioners need not be switched on, the bladeless fan is the perfect solution as the airflow keeps the room ventilated.

When we do not require a strong airflow, we can opt for the new diffused airflow mode so that the front vent will be closed and clean air will come out from the sides of the amplifier loop. The fan can oscillate as much as 350 degree, which means quicker air circulation in a large room, and the addition of a 'night mode' enables you to dim the LED display.