Classic And Vibrant

RoyalAllure

Biotique was one of the first Indian brands to harness the goodness of ayurveda and put it in a bottle. Even then, it was always considered a 'masstige' range. Not anymore. The brand has entered the luxe space with its all-new Royal Allure Collection that draws upon the Vedic sciences practised 5,000 years ago and uses many of the ancient formulations made of homegrown wonders. After years of research, the company has created a new product range that is truly stellar so that you always look your magnificent best.

Magnificent Makeover

It has taken more than two years for the iconic Raffles Singapore to return in a new avatar. The heritage hotel reopened in August this year after a grand refurbishment. And if reports are to be believed, the old-new hotel dazzles all. The flagship property is part of Accor's luxury portfolio and was first opened in 1887. Its restoration was led by interior designer Alexandra Champalimaud, founder of the design firm Champalimaud, and supported by Aedas, a global architecture and design firm. With nine suite categories, curated experiences and fine dining concepts aimed at attracting discerning travellers, this heritage hotel remains deeply rooted in the local culture, with global flavour melded harmoniously.

GreenFashion

Diesel and Coca-Cola may not seem to have much in common. But the brands have collaborated to create The (Re)Collection - a vibrant, classy and sustainable capsule that uses recycled materials like PET derived from plastic bottles and recycled cotton to create fun clothes. A global first showcasing of The (Re)Collection took place at the renowned department store, Galeries Lafayette, in Paris. How is that for green fashion?

Connoisseur's Choice

Christie's fall watch auction in Geneva on November 11 will be watched closely by fans of Swiss luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe. The auction house is planning to present American multimillionaire and sportsman Henry Graves Jr.'s exquisite yellow gold tonneau minute repeater wristwatch of 1927, the first and earliest in his outstanding collection of approximately 30 watches, all made by the iconic brand. This is also the earliest-known minute repeater by Patek Philippe, according to Christie's. The unique watch is estimated to fetch $3-5 million when it goes under the hammer.

Niche Perfumery

If you are always looking for the next boutique fragrance, this one is for you. Scentido runs a niche fragrance store in Fort, Mumbai, and another in Delhi, and offers a skilfully curated range of rare perfumes. Its launch offer last year was equally fascinating as the perfumery introduced the Atkinsons London 1799 fragrances which are quintessentially English and have a lineage to match. Rare, luxurious and priceless, the perfumes it offers have come to symbolise the fine taste of its patrons.