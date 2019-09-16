Dress Up, Dazzle And Tuck In!

Fabulous Fusion

Brand Good Earth from India is known for blending local colours and cultures with its products. Now, it has come up with Good Earth X Soneva Holiday Edit, a capsule collection inspired by the Maldives and presenting both apparels and home accessories. Soneva Fushi is a Maldives resort that spells sustainable luxury, and the present collection came after Good Earth set up a pop-up shop at that destination. The capsule, launched in the first week of September under the umbrella annual collection Maladvipa, draws on the colours and motifs which shape the narrative at Soneva. Hues of the tropical sea and island flowers such as hibiscus, frangipani and sea jasmine find their way into the collection and flowing silhouettes - kaftans, overlays, shift dresses and more - are made with comfort being a high priority. Scarves, bandanas and bags from the capsule may be worn to dress up or dress down the silhouettes.

Different Strokes

Celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia is a specialist in Italian food. So, when she decides to do things differently, one is compelled to take notice. Located in Delhi, Diva Spiced is a tropical-looking space that serves small and large plates from different regions of Asia (India included). While the Asian selection, with the likes of bao and dim sum, offers fun and experimental foods, large plates such as Calcutta malai curry or pork chops provide a taste of her finesse with techniques. Other signature dishes include khao suey and chilli caramel fish. Go for a coconut-and-lemon panna cotta as dessert and round it up with a light cocktail or mocktail if you want.

Elegant And Personalised

What is the use of accessories if they do not inspire stories? Luxury leather brand Hidesign recently opened its first store at Hyderabad domestic airport, bringing together fine natural materials and exquisite designs. But there is more. Hidesign Atelier also allows a high degree of customisation and is ideal for those looking to gift personalised mementoes to friends and family. You can choose the leather colour and all trimmings, get the initials monogrammed and even select the fabric for the lining. All this means the final product will be distinctly you! From different kinds of bags to leather accessories to travel essentials, the sky is the limit here when it comes to creative personalisation.

Timeless Appeal

Designer Gaurav Gupta, whose eponymous label just completed 15 years, has launched the Gaurav Gupta Occasions Fine Jewellery line that thrives on his couture excellence. The new collection features 50 handmade pieces, all of them inspired by the timeless appeal of nature and crafted using specially made white gold moulds. The diamonds used have been individually cut according to Gupta's signature sculpting style and each piece looks like a mini work of art. The collection features an array of necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings and ear cuffs under three categories - Feather, Forest and Infinity.

Designed To Delight

Italian luxury label Bottega Veneta is known for its distinct style, but its Fall 2019 collection goes a step further as it celebrates all things sensual and evokes a sense of freedom. It was Creative Director Daniel Lee's first runway show for the house and one is bound to notice the tremendous attention to detail. Traditional technique and chic modernity are also played out well, making sure that the clothes are both classic and contemporary. From chemical hues and sparkling tones to earthy everyday colours, the palette is both energetic and refreshing. Using leather and the brand's unique intrecciato weave, the collection is a mishmash of polished dresses and layered knitwear paired with armour-like outerwear.