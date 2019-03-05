Essence Of Elegance

Making Waves

Slowly but surely India is carving out a niche for itself on the global wine map. And the latest to join the growing list is a label called Early Dark, brought to you by veteran winemaker Abhay Kewadkar in collaboration with Rishad Minocher. The wines are produced in the award-winning sud-ouest (south-west) vineyards of France and combine state-of-the-art equipment with modern winemaking. The portfolio features a range of reserves and blends and is highly recommended. For instance, the Early Dark Cabernet-Merlot 2017 is a pure delight, offering black fruit and spicy flavours. Better still, the entire portfolio is available across Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Haute Earbuds

Say Louis Vuitton and one will be immediately transported to a world of super stylish clothes and fabulous accessories which will elevate any wardrobe. But this time, it is different. Given that technology is taking over our lives, it comes as no surprise that the French fashion house has recently entered the audio tech space and launched a collection of wireless earphones in black, white and red with blue-and-yellow LV stripes. Sleek and stylish, they provide three-and-a-half hours of uninterrupted audio on a single charge. One can also adjust the volume on one of the earphones. When they run out of juice, just put them in a matching monogram charging case and they will be ready to hum again.

Faberge is known for reinventing bespoke timepieces, and now the brand has unveiled Dalliance GemAddict. It features a one-carat gemstone in place of the traditional hour and minute hands. The hands have been put closer to the edge and the bezel is set with rubies. The stunning, bejewelled watch is powered by a mechanical movement unique to Faberge and can be completely customised. GemAddict has been inspired by a century-old Faberge clock and remains a highly coveted item among connoisseurs.

Culinary Wizardry

Baoshuan, at The Oberoi, Delhi, was launched a year ago when the newly minted property opened its doors after a brief hiatus. London-based Michelin star chef Andrew Wong of A Wong fame is the mentor chef here and he was recently in Delhi to celebrate the gourmet anniversary and pack the menu with more dishes. The reimagined menu now boasts an ample variety, including lotus root, sesame salad, compressed watermelon with sweet vinegar and awesome dim sums to provide more tastes and textures from other parts of China (such as the emperor's soup with morel, shimeji and goji berry). These make sure that diners will come back to sample the unique flavours and lightness of touch which only a Michelin chef can bring out.

Get Your Glow On

The Aman group stands for all things luxe. The top hotel brand has now decided to bring more value to its patrons with the launch of its bespoke skincare collection. Unlike most beauty products, these contain exotic, rare and precious ingredients such as pearl dust, healing tree oils, amethyst, jade, frankincense, Amazon butter and rainforest mud. Many of these have been wild-harvested in destinations where the brand's hotels are located. From face creams, face masks and rejuvenating serums to oils and milk baths, the products are truly world class and you will find them in spas on Aman properties. One can also buy them online, wrapped in uber-cool packaging.