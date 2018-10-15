Festive Bonanza

Chandra Creates for Nicobar

Nicobar has always straddled the world of affordable luxury but the brand, a brainchild of Rahul Rai and Simran Lal (of Good Earth fame), has now joined hands with designer Aparna Chandra to launch the Midnight Wonderland capsule collection. For Chandra, it is a comeback of sorts, and she has worked closely with the craftspeople of Banaras, bringing to life exclusive weaves, ageless styles and glamorous designs that speak of breezy elegance. There are outfits in buttery chanderis, silks and brocades that will fit you like a second skin. In inky blue and black, with pops of red and moss green almost looking like burnished gold, the separates are ideal for those looking for stylish elegance during this festival season.

Celebrate It with Ralph Lauren

As Ralph Lauren celebrates its 50th year, it is only fitting that the brand should make its debut in India now with the launch of Polo Ralph Lauren and the designer's eponymous label Ralph Lauren. The brand, which has been defining contemporary luxury for five decades, is well-recognised, thanks to its logo that is both timeless and modern. Inspired by the American West and Hollywood, the casual wear is sporty and can be worn by men across ages.

The Polo Ralph Lauren store was launched at The Emporio in New Delhi in September and its second outlet, the Ralph Lauren store, will be opened at The Chanakya in the capital city by October end. With a range that is both fun and smart, most pieces work well as separates and can also be paired with sleek jackets and sweaters from the latest collection.

The Hublot Edge

When it comes to watches, Hublot is well known for its cutting-edge design. The brand has been collaborating with Ferrari since 2011 and the newly launched Big Bang Ferrari could be the ideal festival gift. The silhouette of the Big Bang Unico model has been redesigned to showcase both brands' love for fine design.

With a minute counter and date window at three o'clock designed like a car tachometer and a strap made from black Alcantara on black rubber with red overstitching in the style of Ferrari upholstery, this one is an auto lover's dream watch.

Elan and Efficiency

If you are ready to join the festive revelry, kitting your home with a stellar sound system must be a top priority. Worry not for Bang & Olufsen has launched a wireless speaker designed by Michael Anastassiades and its immersive sound performance stands above the rest. Beosound Edge is minimalist, circular and can be easily placed on the floor or the wall. It will also work brilliantly as a coveted design centrepiece. Its proximity sensors detects your presence whenever you get close and discreetly illuminates the aluminium touch interface.

It will work as per the urgency of your touch, going from a gentle hum to a loud, pleasing sound if you so desire. Pump up the volume and throw that party you have been putting off for a long time.