Festive Fusion

Where Wellness Matters

Good Earth is synonymous with good design, but its founders have recently launched a wellness outlet called Paro. It is pitched as a wellness destination rather than a store, sits across 2,400 sq. ft at The Chanakya, Delhi, and draws on ancient wisdom to attract all. Paro is about spirituality, wisdom and wellness - both within and without. There is a section called Nidra for people craving deep sleep (it has a wide range of organic sleepwear, essential oils and other accessories); Shanthi is the space for holding workshops and helping people connect with their inner beings; Botanica offers the goodness of the plants in the form of natural oils and perfumes which are therapeutic. In brief, Paro is a holistic wellness solutions space for rejuvenating one's life.

A Whiff of Provence

L'Occitane is a brand with its roots in Provence and it often dips into its French heritage to embellish and expand its range. It has launched a new perfume called Terre de Lumiere, sold as the brand's first gourmand aromatic fragrance. With honey and almond forming the 'edible' notes and balsamic and musky base notes part of the package, the new fragrance features all that is fresh and warm. The sparkling top notes are reminiscent of the light breeze, the golden light at dusk and the flowers found in the region.

Unique and Appealing

Luxury watchmaker Chopard has launched the LUC Perpetual T Spirit of la Santa Muerte, paying tribute to the Mexican patron saint of death. The stunning wristwatch has been hand-engraved by in-house artisans while the 18K rose gold case and the solid 18K gold dial with guilloche edge are embellished with skulls and other motifs, popularly associated with Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead). The workings of the timepiece are incredibly sophisticated, the styling is delightfully traditional and the theme is slightly quirky but appealing. It also boasts a perpetual calendar, a (hidden) tourbillon regulator and nine-day power reserve. The unique model was presented to collectors at the SIAR, a prestigious watch show held in Mexico City this October.

Style Destination

For decades, the fashion industry has typically focussed on women's outfits, but now we see a growing demand for menswear. That is why Curato, a one-stop destination for men's fashion needs, has popped up in Mumbai to cater to this market. The 1,500 sq. ft bungalow showcases the curated collections of 40 most eminent designers, from Rajesh Pratap Singh, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, Kunal Rawal, Masaba and Payal Singhal to Pero, Antar-Agni and Dhruv Kapoor. It is just the right place for men, keen to up their style quotient.

Exquisite to the Core

Faberge Eggs, the fabled series of 50 jewelled Easter eggs created for the Russian Imperial family between 1885 and 1916, are highly coveted by collectors across the world. Now Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Faberge have come together and created a new objet d'art titled the Spirit of Ecstasy Faberge Egg. In this auto art, the Spirit of Ecstasy (also known as the Flying Lady), the mascot that has adorned Rolls-Royce motor cars since 1911, is hand-sculpted from frosted rock crystal and cocooned in a contemporary Faberge Egg, made of finest materials, including white gold. Conceived and crafted by the top design teams from both sides, it will surely be every collector's dream item.