Fit For Connoisseurs

Stylish Shades

Prada is globally famous for fielding products that are whistle-worthy. Its Spring/Summer 2018 Collection for women sports clean lines and skilful frames interspersed with feminine accents. The Prada Cinema, an old favourite, has also made a comeback with metal detailing that is more nuanced and reflects the brand's distinctive flat lens design. The men's collection has a funky addition too in the form of Prada Game fashion show sunglasses, which are inspired by the world of cartoon graphics and virtual reality and are slick and modern. Bring on the shades.

Aesthete's Choice

Luxury today goes far beyond the price tag. The finesse with which a brand straddles the space between beautiful design, high-quality material and craftsmanship, goes a long way in defining how it is perceived. Perona is a new Made-in-India brand that stands for artisanal excellence expressed through its use of the finest leather and fabrics, shaped into accessories and clothing on a par with top international brands. Its debut store at The Chanakya, New Delhi, is spread across 2,850 sq. ft and is elegant and understated, much like the brand. The gorgeous leather in a range of colours is crafted into classics like the tote bag and the backpack, or clothes like shirts and skirts that have a design language of their own. A must-visit for lovers of leather and design.

A True Thoroughbred

If you love your Scotch, and single malts at that, this piece of news will be music to your ears. The Bruichladdich single malt, distilled in Islay, is made using 100 per cent Scottish barley. So, it is a real thoroughbred in the hallowed world of single malts. The unpeated whisky has now made its way to India where whisky is a national obsession of sorts. The single malt, matured in American and French casks, is, indeed, a collectable. The price is upwards of Rs 13,000.

Dream Getaway

If you are one of those people who like to live life king size, the Aman Global Private Jet Expedition, created in collaboration with luxury travel designer Remote Lands, will be the dream getaway. The brand, which boasts some of the finest boutique hotels around the world, has curated an itinerary for 2019 that will leave the most seasoned luxury travellers salivating. Next year, between April 15 and May 6, a maximum of 16 guests will be part of this uber niche expedition that includes being on board a private jet and staying at Aman properties across nine countries - from Japan (Tokyo) and China (Shanghai) to Vietnam, Thailand (Phuket), Bhutan, India (Rajasthan), Greece, Montenegro and Italy (Venice). This is one epic journey that will set you back $1,26,888.

Celebrating Raza

S.H. Raza's legendary brush with the palette began long before he became famous and now, after his death in 2016, the Piramal Museum of Art, Mumbai, is holding S.H. Raza: Traversing Terrains, an exhibition showcasing his famous works. One of India's most lauded artists, Raza's works are a reflection of his French training and exposure to post-war American abstract clubbed with his love for all things Indian. The exhibition traces the artist's evolution across five decades and explores the aspects of his relationship with Henri Cartier-Bresson, the French photographer who is said to have influenced him deeply. Interestingly, the exhibition has been in the making since 2010 and the exhibition space is progressive, with Braille texts and aids for the visually impaired. On at the Piramal Museum of Art, Mumbai, from June 24 to October 25.