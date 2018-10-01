Gadgets Add Luxury To Life

Tranquility Pod

Enter the pod to experience a tranquil state of relaxation. The octagonal waterbed ellipsoid exterior blocks 90 per cent of outside noise while the integrated 80-watt four-speaker surround sound system soothes your senses with your favourite playlist. The system's subwoofer generates gentle vibrations through the bed, which resonate through the body to impart restful harmony. The pod's bio-feedback system uses a pulse sensor that synchronises the heart-rate with 50 LEDs housed in the pod's inner perimeter to create ambient mood lighting that helps in calming the mind. And it's temperature controlled too. The pod has an ultra-suede topped memory foam cushion with two ultra-suede pillows. Price:$30,000

Leica M Monochrom

Revive your love for photography with this monochrome camera by the luxury German camera maker, Leica. The high-resolution 24-megapixel sensor captures images in 35 mm full-frame format. As there are no colour sensors, the sensor records only luminance values that help in capturing sharper pictures with an exceptional depth, clarity and resolution of details that exceeds those of colour exposures.

It works well even when shooting with the highest ISO sensitivity settings. The top deck and baseplate are machined from solid brass, the camera body is engineered from high-strength magnesium alloy and there is an almost unbreakable sapphire glass cover plate for its LCD monitor. And you can customise it using the Leica M a la carte. With this option - available for only select models including the Leica M (Typ 240), the Leica M Monochrom (Typ 246) or the analogue models MP and M7 - you can choose from a selection of premium leathering options, engravings and a multitude of variable elements and functional details to create your own, truly personal style icon. Your M-Camera will then be custom-built by hand at Leica's factory in Germany. The body only custom-built M Monochrom could cost somewhere around $10,000.

Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 full Diamond

If there is something money can buy, it has to be the Tag Heuer Connected Modular. Costing around $197,000, it has a white gold case and is paved with baguette-cut diamonds, for a total of 23.35 carats. Its 45mm case is made of white, 18K PD125 gold, whereas 589 baguette-cut diamonds enhance the bezel (78 VVS), horns (16 VVS) and the strap (495 VVS). A perfect blend of beauty with brains, the aesthetics are complemented by the Android Wear operating system. It comes with a round AMOLED touchscreen, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity along with a near-field communication (NFC) chip for touch and pay. And apart from showing time, it will fetch notifications right to your wrist.

iPhone XS and XS Max

there are some things that stand out about the new iPhones. They've got the goods. If it's looks that you want, the iPhones have been crafted using durable glass along with surgical-grade stainless steel bands to create a stunning design. And there is a new gold finish too. The IP68 certification makes the phones even more durable in water - they can be in water of up to 2 metres for 30 minutes. You want power? The A12 Bionic chip can handle everything, yes, everything from gaming to editing 4k videos. To indulge your passion for photography, the 12-megapixel dual camera setup with portrait images and depth control captures outstanding images.

Advanced FaceID continues to make it difficult to break into an iPhone, and is multiple folds secure than Android counterparts. But the one thing I keep coming back to is how beautifully the whole thing has been packaged into one. All you need to choose is the size you are comfortable holding. While the iPhone XS is almost identical to the last year's iPhone X in terms of the size and 5.8-inch screen, the XS Max is the biggest iPhone Apple has ever come up with - featuring a massive 6.5-inch display. These feature the custom OLED displays delivering accurate colour, HDR and true blacks. Soon the new iPhones will be able to handle calls and messages of your two SIMs. After all, these are dual SIM devices with support for one physical SIM card and the secondary eSIM.

Price: Rs 1,34,900 for 512GB iPhone XS and Rs 1,44,900 for 512GB iPhone XS Max

LG Video Wall

You can install a huge single panel TV - could be the CSEED Blade 262-inch TV with 800 nits brightness for about $600,000, or you can wait for the upcoming 146-inch micro TV from Samsung, or custom build a video wall. Popular in commercial setups, video walls are custom built and can be used to convert the wall into one big giant TV in your living space, entertainment room or almost anywhere you want. Depending upon the wall size, LG will use multiple narrow bezel displays to enable immersive and seamless viewing experience on the assembled video wall screens. Panels come with built-in system on chip (SoC), where each display plays its video tile without any lag for synchronised content playback. There is no specific price tag attached as it is a custom-built video wall.

Sennheiser HE-1

If you are an audiophile, look no further than Sennheiser's HE-1 with a tube amplifier. It has an amplifier sitting on a housing crafted from glass, and a solid block of Carrara marble. This luxurious natural stone is not just for aesthetics but also prevents structure-borne noise. Dials are milled from a single piece of brass before being plated with chrome. This is the first electrostatic headphone with a Cool Class A MOS-FET high voltage amplifier integrated into the ear cups. For electrical and acoustical performance, gold-vapourised ceramic transducers have been used, while 99.9 per cent silver-plated OFC cables are used for optimal conductivity. Even the ear cups are precision-machined from solid aluminium, featuring handmade earpads of the finest leather and a soft, allergen-free velour/microfibre construction. For digital to analogue conversion, the amplifier can receive digital signals via optical and coaxial SPDIF inputs or USB input. It also accepts high-resolution PCM and DSD data. Music data is converted to analogue signals using the eight internal converters of the ESS Sabre ES9018. Four channels in parallel are used for each stereo side to enhance accuracy. Price: $55,000