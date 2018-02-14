Hear, Hear!

FIIL's wireless over-the-ear headphones, launched in India recently, have the formidable task of competing against the bigwigs Bose, Sennheiser and Sony. Irrespective of how it handles that challenge, the headphones make a good first impression.

These bulky looking headphones, weighing 270 gm, are made from aluminium alloy. They are comfortable to wear for longer durations - thanks to the leather-covered foam ear pads. The ear cups have a 40-mm driver. The headphones sport a simple and neat design; there's only one physical button on the right ear cup that powers on the headphones. A double-press turns on/off active noise cancellation, a medium press (for two seconds) activates Siri/ Google Assistant, and a single press can pause/ play music and even answer or reject calls when paired over Bluetooth. The right earphone also supports gesture touch; swipe up and down to control the volume and swipe left or right to fast forward or rewind the track.

While wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) are a cool thing, many of them compromise on actual sound quality; but not FIIL's over-the-ear wireless headphones. It successfully manages to cut ambient noise without compromising on the sound quality. We tested it with different genres of music and it was quite impressive no matter the soundtrack. It rendered deep, powerful bass without any distortion. The vocals were clear and authentic; the treble was perfect, unmarred by artificial amplification.

The headphones last over 23 hours with ANC turned on and 30 hours when the feature is off on a single charge. When out of battery, it can be used as a regular wired headphone by plugging in the auxiliary cable (the box has one) into the audio jack. The cable is equipped with the required controls (to change tracks, volume, etc). The headphones come in a portable carrying case, too. If you thought buying a good pair of ANC headphones would burn a hole in your pocket, you'll be surprised. At `17,499, FIIL's wireless headphones are a steal.