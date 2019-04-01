Iconic And Inspirational

Aman Goes to Kyoto

After launching its first two Japanese resorts in Tokyo and the island of Honshu, the Aman group is set to come out with its third property in the magical city of Kyoto in November this year. Located in a secret garden of sorts, right by the iconic Golden Pavilion of Kinkaku-ji, this 24-room resort will provide an authentic Japanese experience in the heart of nature. The luxurious green retreat is an 80-acre property with 72 acres of permanent forest and eight acres of well-manicured gardens. In tune with the Zen surroundings, the resort has been built in a way that allows guests to enjoy the utmost privacy and scenic beauty.

Ride the Smart Wave

Harley-Davidson India has launched its LiveWire motorcycle, the first-ever edition in a broad no-clutch range of electric two-wheelers. Better still, being an electric vehicle does not take away from the bike's speed or performance. The motorcycle is a smart thinker and is fitted with a telematics system called H-D Connect that conveys vital information (such as battery charge or service reminder) to owners via Harley's app. You can also keep a tab on the bike's location and get alerted if it gets hit or is moved.

Louvre Abu Dhabi gets a Rare Rembrandt

The works of Rembrandt van Rijn, the legendary artist of the Dutch Golden Age, are immensely valued by collectors and connoisseurs all over the globe. In December last year, the Louvre Abu Dhabi acquired a rare oil painting that belongs to the artist's Face of Jesus group. Titled Head of a young man, with clasped hands: Study of the figure of Christ, ca. 1648-56, this masterpiece will make its first appearance at the Louvre Abu Dhabi during an exhibition called Rembrandt, Vermeer & the Dutch Golden Age: Masterpieces from The Leiden Collection and the Musee du Louvre before joining the museum's permanent collection. The exhibition will run until May 2019. The acquisition of this rare artwork follows the unveiling of 11 new additions to Louvre Abu Dhabi's permanent collection in October 2018.

Bag It from Gucci

The Gucci Zumi handbag is the latest offering from the Italian fashion house that believes luxury must have a practical edge. The product line is named after actress and experimental musician Zumi Rosow and the design combines the brand's two most popular motifs - the Interlocking G and the Horsebit hardware. The outcome: A sophisticated, top-handle bag in two sizes with double locks at the top and a detachable and adjustable leather shoulder strap. It also houses a zipped compartment and an interior zipped pocket besides three interior gussets. Get one and welcome the spring with a swag in your step.

Rare Whiskies Trump It All

According to a Knight frank wealth report released this year, whisky is the new darling of investors looking for different types of asset classes. It tops the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII) as the value of rare whiskies rose manifold in 2018. The Knight Frank Rare Whisky 100 Index also lists 100 bottles of rarest Scotch whiskies. A closer look at what sells for how much indicates that in the last decade alone, the value of these bottles has gone up by 600 per cent. As per the KFLII, whisky is followed by coins (12 per cent annual growth), wine and art (9 per cent growth) when it comes to passion investing.