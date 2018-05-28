Live It Up

Best of Van Gogh

If art and travel are your things, you have to make your way to Amsterdam this summer. The neo-gothic Conservatorium is a luxury hotel in the hip city located at the spot where the Sweelinck Conservatory of Music once lay. The hotel has now tied up with the Van Gogh Museum to ensure visitors to the hotel get to enjoy the best of Van Gogh while in Amsterdam. With customised art suites, special access to the Van Gogh & Japan exhibit and other exciting art tie-ups, this one is for those looking to view the city through the painter'seyes. The exhibit will be on till June 24.

Time is Money

When you are a star, everything you wear and own becomes coveted, but Elvis Presley would have never imagined that a watch he owned would fetch CHF 1,500,000 (Rs 10.25 crore) at the Geneva Watch Auction: Seven, by Phillips. The Omega timepiece was bought by the Omega Museum in Biel after a round of aggressive bidding. The final price sets a new world record for any Omega watch ever bought. The 18-carat white gold watch was gifted to the legendary musician by RCA Records in February 1961, at a charity luncheon and concert, to celebrate his 75 million records sold worldwide. It has 44 brilliant cut diamonds surrounding the bezel and the dial is made of ivory.

New Face

Luxury jewellery and watch brand Cartier has appointed actor Annabelle Wallis as its new Panthere ambassador for watchmaking and jewellery. The actor who is best known for her shining performances in The Mummy, The Tudors and Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond, epitomises the grace, elegance, spirit and strength that the brand's Panthere collection embodies. As part of the collaboration, the actor will be seen in a digital campaign that was visualised and shot in California.

Art Strikes

Just when you think you have seen it all, a brand like Gucci surprises you yet again with the launch of the Gucci Art Walls in Milan, New York, London and Hong Kong. The murals in Milan and New York have stunned those passing by with their bold strokes highlighting Spanish artist Ignasi Monreal's art - he was asked to design Gucci's Spring/Summer 2018 campaign. The walls are thought-provoking and depict the student uprising in Paris in the late 60s. The wall canvas serves to highlight the brand's newest campaign and collection. While the Milan and New York walls were launched first, London and Hong Kong followed earlier this month. Accessories

All-day Elegance

The Fendi Peekaboo bag, first launched in 2009, went on to become the darling of fashionistas and socialites alike. Now, the Essential has become smaller and chicer in its Peekaboo Essentially avatar that has just been launched. This slim, tasteful sling bag calls out to the young and sophisticated woman looking for a smart bag option that oozes elegance all day. Made using the highest quality leather, the bag is shorn of complications. It has a frontal closure feature which is a stylish 'bite' version. Diamond cut metal details enhance the aerodynamic bag design. This petite gem goes from day to night without a hitch.