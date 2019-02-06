Look No Further

With the launch of its first Mi TV 4 Pro (55 inches) in India last year, Xiaomi had set the bar too high. The company's latest entrant costs Rs 10,000 less than its predecessor but still manages to live up to expectations. The 4X Pro 55 has a sturdy chassis but misses out on the sleek, bezel-less flagship design although it does not compromise on the build quality. It is slightly thick and uses good quality plastic for thin, metallic-finish bezels on all sides. Also, there are enough connectivity options - three HDMI ports (with ARC support on HDMI1), two USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, S/PDIF and more.

Its panel, sound system and smart functionality are quite impressive. The 10-bit 4k panel offers great colour reproduction, deep blacks across content from different sources and tops it all with a wide viewing angle (178 degree). The HDR (high dynamic range) content is vibrant and crisp. The television also houses two 10W speakers that provide loud and clear sound, better than the previous model. For those looking for an immersive experience, the Mi Soundbar priced at Rs 4,999 can be a good addition.

As for smart TV functionality, this one offers the best of both worlds - a neat PatchWall user interface (UI) with a content-first approach and the essentials of an Android TV with built-in Chromecast and voice search. PatchWall features close to 7,00,000 hours of content - mostly paid - in partnership with SonyLIV, HOOQ, Voot, Hungama and more. As it runs on Android TV software as well, you can access YouTube videos and a lot more apps and services from Play Store and Google Services. However, it still lacks popular streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Every time I tried casting Netflix from my smartphone to the Android TV UI, an error popped up. Switching between the two UIs is super easy - there are dedicated buttons for PatchWall UI and Android TV along with a voice search button on the sleek Bluetooth remote. I mostly used the voice search button when looking for content. Considering the price, it is undoubtedly the best 55-inch smart 4k TV loaded with top-of-the-line features.

@nidhisingal