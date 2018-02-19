GOLDEN TOUCH





Peter Carl Faberge was the official goldsmith to the Russian Imperial Court and the ingenious Imperial Easter Eggs created by his house, founded in 1842, have a remarkable hold on contemporary culture. But Faberge creates other exquisite objects as well, most recently to celebrate the Chinese New Year with an exclusive limited edition locket, Faberge Palais Tsarskoye Selo Red Locket with Dog Surprise, in honour of the Chinese Year of the Dog, as a part of its Heritage Gift Collection. The collection features the delicate art of hot enamelling, the engine turning craft called guilloche and hand-engraving; the locket in particular features red guilloche enamel and round white diamonds set in 18-carat yellow gold. The locket opens to reveal a golden dog with dazzling diamond eyes. Music

LUXURY JUKEBOX





Ricatech, a decade-old luxury audio electronic brand from the Netherlands, put itself on the map by acquiring the worldwide licence for a product line featuring the King of Rock 'n Roll, Elvis Presley. It was no surprise that when it launched in India, it would hitch a ride with superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Enter the Luxury Amitabh Bachchan Jukebox with dancing bubbles and rotating colour cylinders, reflecting the free American spirit of the 50s. Every jukebox developed by Ricatech has its own unique number and each of the 100 jukeboxes will allow fans to savour Bachchan's evergreen songs, of which there are several. Arts

ROLEX MAESTRO





Musician Zakir Hussain was one of four mentors announced in Berlin at the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative for 2018/19 which featured performances from seven mentor-protege pairs - among them was Chaitanya Tamhane, director of the Marathi film Court, who spent two years learning with Mexican master Alfonso Cuaron. Regarded as the world's greatest tabla player, Hussain will mentor Marcus Gilmore, 31, a New York jazz musician and startlingly innovative drummer. Watches PERFECT MATCH

Breitling and Norton Motorcycles have partnered to launch watches, offering wristwatch and motorcycle fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to express their individuality by flying - at once - the colours of an emphatically Swiss watchmaker and the ultimate 'British-made' motorcycle manufacturer. The two long-established brands have incredible histories. Breitling has, for the better part of a century, been renowned for its strong link with aviation and the bikes from Norton Motorcycles have distinguished themselves both on and off the racetrack. ATravel

FLYING WITH IYER





For an international airline there can't be a better brand ambassador than one of the greatest travel writers in the world. Pico Iyer, whose sparkling prose has won him fans all over the world for over three decades now, flies only Singapore Airlines - unless totally unavoidable. Reason? "A fantastic movie collection," exclaims Iyer. The collection of close to 5,000 movie titles allows him to catch up with whatever he's been missing, he adds.