Of Heritage and Panache

Retro Comes to Life

Christian Louboutin is known for being playful and whimsical. Now, the brand has launched its Fall/Winter 2018 collections which draw on the interior design trends of the 1960s and the '70s. The result is a line that highlights the use of velvet and glossy fabrics with shimmering metals and even wood accents. The sharp prints and bright colours also find their way to the men's collection; the shoes are especially exciting with sleek loafers sporting edgy graphic patterns and attractive hues being the norm.

Indian Art Soars High

Indian art has never failed to impress and Christie's South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art and the Arts of India sales held in June once again proved it. From the Early Bengal School creations to modernist landscapes, the magnificent range shone like never before. Much like last year, the sales featured Vasudeo S. Gaitonde's (1924-2001) Untitled, sold for Rs 10,28,750. Abhiman (Wounded Vanity) by Hemendranath Mazumdar (1894-1948) was another piece that did really well in the auction and was sold for Rs 5,48,700. A previously unseen sculpture by G. Ravinder Reddy - Untitled (Goddess) - also sold for Rs 1,00,000.

Elegant & Functional

Le Creuset is known for its stylish take on cookware. But this time, the French brand has outdone itself and launched a wine-and-cheese collection, which is in a league of its own. The latest collection showcases the Le Creuset LM150 Lever Model, so easy to use and ever so stylish in the bar. Again, the lightweight Le Creuset Waiter's Friend Corkscrew is compact and easy on the eye when one is entertaining important guests. The showstopper, however, is the Vitesse Wine Fountain, which is chic and theatrical. True to its fame, the brand has seamlessly blended functionality with luxury in the bar.

Go for gold!

There's no better way to brave the sun than by putting on a dazzling pair of shades that scream luxury. Ray-Ban has launched a limited edition of the original Wings which has a 24-carat gold-plated lens and an original engraved lens logo. Very 80s in look and style, the sunglasses are limited to 500 pieces and are for those who love a bit of bling to get them through the day. The flat metal top bridge and temples, and exceptionally light single-piece nose pad make this pair fun and super comfortable. Go for gold this season!

Price: Rs 28,790.

The World of Warhol

When it comes to Andy Warhol, one can't but admire the unique aesthetics that firmly places him in the league of American greats. The artist's approach was unconventional and in tune with the times or even ahead of them. Now, the first Warhol retrospective in almost 30 years is going to open at the Whitney Museum of American Art, Manhattan, in November 2018. The exhibition will reveal new aspects of his art and present him as one fit for 21st century consumption. From an illustrator in the 1950s to creating iconic Pop masterpieces of the early 1960s and the engaging abstracts defining the '80s, the show will be tracing the artist's journey, and art lovers are queuing up for a brush with Warhol.