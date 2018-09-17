Of Power and Class

Vintage and Modern

Do you love vintage timepieces? Mumbai-based online auction house AstaGuru is hosting an auction on September 24 and 25, which will feature a wide array of vintage pieces, including bracket clocks, carriage clocks, table clocks, pocket watches and wristwatches. Plus, there will be modern fare from brands as varied as A. Lange & Sohne, Roger Dubuis, Vacheron Constantin, Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, IWC and more. A must-attend for those in love with distinctive styles.

Audiophile's Delight

Sound technology has made giant leaps and today, you can get smooth as silk and powerful sound at the press of a button. The Gold Phantom wireless speaker (there is a socket too for legacy equipment) from the house of Devialet is one such invention that takes the sound quality up a couple of notches. Designed, manufactured and assembled in France, all Devialet systems make use of high-performance materials to maintain unmatched quality. But the sleek and stunning Gold Phantom tops the lot, packing 4,500W power and 108dB/m sound pressure level.

A Unique Piece of Paris

The Mandarin Oriental in Paris is known to offer its residents a unique tour of the city. Its latest package, available from October 3, 2018, to January 14, 2019, will give you VIP access to the much-anticipated exhibition of two revolutionary artists - Egon Schiele and Jean-Michel Basquiat - at Fondation Louis Vuitton. The hotel itself is located a few steps away from the iconic Louvre, Musee des Arts Decoratifs and the Jeu de Paume photography gallery, and its access package is likely to excite those who are keen to enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Europe without queuing up in front of museums and art galleries.

Adventure On

When you traverse hilly terrains and want your bicycle to pick up speed, it is time to go for a power pack. Trek Bicycle, a global leader manufacturing mountain, road and cross-country bikes, has recently launched its ground-breaking aerodynamic racing bike called Madone. The souped-up model comes with the latest tech features, including an adjustable top tube called IsoSpeed and a two-piece aero bar/stem, to make it fly whenever you feel like it. Here is one for all types of terrains.

Fabulous Wheels

Bengaluru-based luxury car rental service Hype has now added a new range of self-driven and chauffeur-driven cars to its existing catalogue. Given the high demand for cars in the uber luxury segment, especially for special occasions such as weddings, proms and the likes, you now have fabulous four-wheelers such as the Jaguar F-Pace, Jaguar XJL, BMW X1, X3, Audi Q3-Q7, Toyota Land Cruiser and Porsche Boxster. The company has also expanded its operations to Tier-II cities, including Hyderabad, Jaipur, Udaipur, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.