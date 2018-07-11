Sounds Good

A first from Oneplus, the Bullets Wireless is an impressive Bluetooth earphone. It has a rubberised neckband with two small compartments and a long foldable cable connecting the earbuds. There is an in-line remote with volume control and multifunction button near the left earbud, which is convenient to access. Used to play and pause music, skip tracks and answer calls, long press on the multifunction key activated the voice assistant that isn't just restricted to Google Assistant.

The slightly angular earbuds are a snug fit, and with the neckband balancing the weight, Bullets Wireless is comfortable to wear for long durations. The only concern was the long cable as it often brushed across my face - it could have been slightly smaller. OnePlus too has added magnets to the earbuds that offer some practical use. When clamped together, the earphone instantly turns off and even reduces the chances of losing it when hanging around the neck. Unclamping the earbuds turn it on. And when used with OnePlus 6, clamping pauses music and unclamping resumes the playback. Bullets Wireless is not waterproof but withstood light rain and sweat.

The sound is the biggest plus point for Bullets Wireless - it's well balanced between the left and the right earbud, giving a surround sound like experience. With most of the wireless earphones still supporting microUSB port, the Bullets Wireless has a Type C charging port with fast charging built-in. However, when used with the Galaxy S9+, there wasn't a way to learn about the battery status. That said, the integration within the OnePlus ecosystem is superb. For Rs 3,999, the Bullets Wireless is one good looking Bluetooth earphone with superb sound output minus distortion at higher volumes.