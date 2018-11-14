Sturdy and Useful

Media streaming devices are smart little things which you can plug into your smart/traditional television and then connect to the Internet to play content from thousands of apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. For years, Google's Chromecast has been a popular media streamer, but there has been a recent update.

The latest version is a small, round dongle with an HDMI connector and gets power via a microUSB port that connects either to a USB slot on the TV or the included power adapter. Next to the microUSB port, you will find a power button (also used for factory resetting) and a light indicator. But unlike the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast does not have a physical remote and everything has to be done via the Google Home app on a compatible device, typically a smartphone or a tablet or a PC with a Chrome browser (a cast option appears under Customise and Control on Google Chrome

Although Chromecast can be voice-controlled using the Google Home smart speaker, not everyone will invest in one for the sake of it. Moreover, setting up the Google smart speaker also requires the Google Home app. Hence, the only way to setting up Chromecast is through that app.

Setting it up is not rocket science, though, and you only need to follow the prompts. I installed the Google Home app on an Android smartphone (also available for iOS) and the Discover tab in the app automatically detected the Chromecast. The device connected to my Google account, claiming to offer a personalised experience. I was able to download Chromecast-compatible apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Eros Now, Saavn and many more from the Browse window in the Google Home app. However, Prime Video is not available for Chromecast.

Streaming content from a supported app to the Chromecast is quite simple. Just press the Cast button on the top of the app, choose the Chromecast, and the video starts playing a few seconds later. I could also choose between playing a video and adding it to the queue. The new device supports 1,080p resolution at 60 fps, but one requires a high-speed data connection for seamless streaming.

As Chromecast 2018 is Google Home (smart speaker) compatible, I was able to use voice command for searching, playing and pausing content from YouTube and Netflix, and even managed to control the volume. One can also stream content from phone or tab and do screen mirroring, which means displaying whatever is on your phone or tablet screen on your TV screen. The cast icon appears only when a smartphone/tablet is connected to the Chromecast device.

Priced at Rs 3,499, Chromecast is a useful device but faces fierce competition from Amazon's Fire TV Stick with voice-controlled remote (Rs 3,999) and the Fire TV Stick 4k with all-new Alexa voice remote (Rs 5,999).

@nidhisingal