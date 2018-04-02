What's Trending

Made in India

One family and three globally ambitious brands - one soon-to-be-launched wellness brand that looks all set to make an impact. Anita and Simran Lal's 22-year-old Good Earth has already carved a niche with its aesthetically crafted products inspired by Indian heritage and Anita's son Siddhartha Lal is making great strides in bringing back the Royal Enfield, but it is their latest offering that is being toasted currently. Nicobar, co-founded by Simran's former banker husband Raul Rai, is making waves with its subtle Indian designs for the contemporary man and woman in the clothing, home and travel segments. Soon to be launched by Anita and Simran is Paro, a wellness brand that celebrates the best of Indian healing. Here's a family whose dinner table conversations must be rather tasteful.

Family Stop





Hillary Clinton may have hurt her hand during the trip to Jodhpur but that didn't prevent her from making a stop at Samir Kasliwal's Gem Palace. The Italian born son of Sanjay Kasliwal, who has an armload of bold-face clients from across the world - from Kendall Jenner to the Olsen Twins - has already hosted former US President Bill Clinton and his daughter Chelsea. Kasliwal and his sister Shalini run their father's gems and jewellery empire with a personal touch and are very much part of the Jaipur Global Chic Set, which is as comfortable among New York's swish set and the party hearties of Ibiza. Gem Palace has stores in Istanbul, Tokyo and New York.

Hot Stone





Emma Stone is Louis Vuitton's latest muse. It's not surprising given the actor's amazing run at the movies, most recently as Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes. As the face of the brand, Stone will be a regular in Paris attending fashion shows, shooting ad campaigns and brainstorming with artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere on custom looks for future red-carpet appearances. The Oscar winner for La La Land, who is also the highest paid actress in the world, just shot a video for Louis Vuitton in the bright and barren California desert, wearing billowy, printed dresses and boots in the new campaign for Ghesquiere's spring 2018 collection.

Speed Racer





British Formula One racing champ Lewis Hamilton has been named the global menswear ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger and will star in the brand's spring 2018 ad campaigns. Hilfiger says, "I have always admired Lewis' incredible endurance during the race, as well as his unique style off the track, which speaks to the new generation of Tommy Guys." Hilfiger has a history with Formula One, including a recent multi-year agreement to be the official apparel partner for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. It was the first non-automotive brand to sponsor and create uniforms for Ferrari's Formula One team in 1998.

Napa Cool





What Sideways did for Santa Ynez Valley in 2004, Amy Poehler's directorial movie for Netflix, Wine Country, is all set to do for Napa Valley - remind the world of their oaky Chardonnays and their bold Cabernet Sauvignons. Starring Poehler's Saturday Night Live friends Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch and Tina Fey, the movie traces the journey of a group of friends for a 50th birthday. Lots of Bridesmaids-like interludes are expected, but what is more interesting is the wine the ladies will be drinking. And how many of those become global bestsellers.