E-commerce and automobile companies ramp up efforts to entice customers this festive season

From rapid deliveries to unbeatable car deals, online shopping platforms and the auto industry are capitalising on the shopping frenzy ahead of the festive season. Quick commerce platforms Zepto and Blinkit are experiencing record-breaking sales, and automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors are offering customers heavy discounts.

During Raksha Bandhan in August, Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart have reported record-breaking sales, driven by the growing inclination for fast deliveries and heavy discounts. Now, Zepto, Blinkit, and bigbasket also promise to deliver to the customer the latest iPhone 16 within minutes of placing the order.

The festive frenzy in quick commerce began during Raksha Bandhan, when Zepto sold four times the rakhis it sold last year. Blinkit took orders from abroad this year and in India, it sold a staggering 209 rakhis per minute. Swiggy Instamart recorded a 5x increase in its rakhi sales.

The offers by quick commerce platforms show the segment’s growing share in online sales and shifting consumer behaviour. According to market research company Datum Intelligence, this festive season, quick commerce will account for about $1 billion in sales (8% of total online sales).

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer at Zepto, emphasises the shift towards quick commerce, noting, “What once required days of planning can now be done in minutes, with essentials, gifts, and pooja needs delivered in 10 minutes.”

Quick commerce has, however, not taken over the share of the e-commerce biggies yet, and per Datum Intelligence, Flipkart is still preferred, with 65% shoppers choosing the Walmart-backed e-commerce site, followed by Amazon (61%), and Meesho (51%). Quick commerce players are not far behind, with Blinkit grabbing 29% share, followed by Swiggy Instamart (24%), and Zepto (23%). Flipkart, Amazon, and Meesho will start their respective sales from September 27, which will see hefty discounts and product launches. Meesho, in its festive sales report also said that over 60% of its consumers plan to increase their shopping budget this year.

The change in consumer behavior is being noted by brands as well. Ravi Saxena, Co-founder and MD of kitchen appliance maker Wonderchef, highlights the brand’s success on quick commerce platforms, “Around eight months ago, we listed on quick commerce. I hadn’t anticipated it would take off so well… It’s a shift we’re observing.”

According to a report by strategy consultant Redseer, the shift to quick commerce has made supply chain optimisations crucial for platforms to stand out during the festive season. The report projects sustained growth for the segment, with a 40-45% increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) over the next three years. The e-commerce segment is expected to grow by 20% this festive season, compared to last year’s 13% growth.

Sampad Swain, Co-founder and CEO of D2C tech platform Instamojo, also finds the shift to quick commerce interesting. “The sector has gained a lot of attention with exciting new product launches happening almost every day,” he says.