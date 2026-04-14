ITMI-IIMT alliance: A Shared Vision

The collaboration between the India Today Media Institute (ITMI) and IIMT University, Greater Noida Campus marks a significant step in aligning academic learning with industry-driven media education. Formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), this partnership brings ITMI’s well-established one-year Postgraduate Program in Digital Media & Communication to students of IIMT University, beginning in the 2026 academic session.

At the heart of this association is a shared vision: to integrate academic rigour with real-world media training. The curriculum is designed to reflect the evolving demands of the digital media ecosystem. It encompasses areas such as digital journalism, social media strategy, multimedia storytelling, content creation, web development, AI and data analytics. Regular workshops, masterclasses, and interactions with industry professionals further enrich the learning experience, keeping students aligned with current trends and technologies.

For ITMI, while the collaboration represents an opportunity to expand the reach of its proven training model while maintaining the integrity of its programme, the larger purpose is to redefine how media education is delivered in India. For IIMT University, it brings immediate access to an established, industry-integrated curriculum without the need to build one from scratch. More importantly, it allows its students to experience a professional training environment that goes beyond traditional classroom boundaries.