Avid collector? Here are some amazing collectibles going under the hammer over the next few months

There is nothing more thrilling than an auction where fortunes change hands and treasures find new homes in a whirlwind of bids. It’s not just about acquiring a possession, but a chance to own a piece of history or obtaining something rare. Auctions are becoming more popular year on year, so much so that Christie’s global sales reached $8.4 billion in 2022, with 34 per cent new buyers being millennials. We look at some upcoming auctions being held across the globe but which give you the chance to bid online. Let the bidding battles begin.

Krishen Khanna

AstaGuru is set to host three auctions in the month of December, exploring the many facets of both Modern and Contemporary Indian Art. The three auctions, namely the Modern Indian Art auction, the Contemporary Indian Art auction and the Collector’s Choice auction, all explore exquisite works by renowned artists of the past and present. Moreover, some pieces of art are under No Reserve, which means there is no minimum price determined by the auction house for the artwork. For instance, the bidding for a stunning Krishen Khanna from the artist’s Bandwallahs’ series starts at `20,000. The auction will take place in the second week of December.

Estimated price: NA

Table Clock

Table clocks have an old world charm and if you are looking for one for your corner office, do bid for this rare mid-18th century small gold-coloured quarter chiming one. Originally built for the Chinese market, it has a white enamel dial with matching gilt hands. It comes with a subsidiary dial to choose between strike and silence. Besides the mechanics, it is the sheer beauty of the clock with its turtle shell and gold veneer. You can bid online for the Bonhams auction of Fine Clocks on November 29, 2023.

Estimated price: £25,000-35,000

Rare books

Do you love hummingbirds? How about books on hummingbirds? Even better, first editions. Hummingbirds were the favourite avian subject of British ornithologist John Gould (1804-1881) who wrote six volumes on them, each beautifully illustrated with larger-than-life-size images, totalling 418. These hand-coloured lithographs make each volume a collectible. The volumes will go up for auction as part of Sotheby’s Fine Books from a Distinguished Private Library collection on November 28 and you can bid for them online.

Estimated price: £70,000-100,000

Hermès birkin

The Hermès Birkin is considered the Holy Grail of handbags. At a Christie’s auction in Hong Kong on November 25, an Hermès Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Birkin with 18k white gold and diamond hardware is going under the hammer. The bag is crafted from Nile crocodile hide. The designation ‘Himalaya’ does not apply to the origin of the bag, but rather to the delicate gradation of the colour. The smoky grey fades into a pearly white, resembling the snow-capped Himalayas. The process of dyeing a crocodile hide is time-consuming and exponentially more difficult as the shades lighten.

Estimated price: HK$1.6–2.6 million

The pink supreme diamond

Diamonds they say are a girl’s best friend, and if they are coloured and rare they are even more coveted. The Pink Supreme is a phenomenal 15.48 carat fancy intense pink internally flawless diamond ring coming up for auction at Hong Kong on November 27 as part of Christie’s Magnificent Jewels collection that will also feature a 40.05 carat Golconda diamond. The Pink Supreme’s distinct pink colour is achieved by less than 2 per cent of all diamonds. The stone’s size, expert cut and internally flawless character make it exceptional.

Estimated price: $9–12 million

Patek Philippe

For watch collectors, besides the condition of the watch, it is the provenance which is most important. So when a Patek Philippe, undoubtedly the most coveted watch at auctions, has the distinction of once being the personal property of Andy Warhol—one of the most famous artists of the 20th century—it is extra special. The beautifully preserved yellow gold reference 3448 vintage wristwatch with an 18k gold case will go under the hammer in New York on December 5, as part of Christie’s Important Watches auction.

Estimated price: $350,000-600,000