BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
A recent study from the University of Pennsylvania suggests that health buddies on fitness-focused social networks and apps may help in finding a fitness partner.
Dubsmash's $5.5 million funding shows that the Velfie trend is not a fad but something brands need to get on to.
While the plebs throng Facebook, the rich have their own exclusive networking clubs on the Internet for which entry is by invitation.
Indians are increasingly using apps for shopping, reading and photo editing, and this trend has deep implications for advertisers.
Gurgaon-based ad agency's staffers post selfies on Twitter every morning with the hashtag #PresentSir to mark attendance.
Data is gold for digital thieves and hackers. Which is why all information, be it sensitive messages or inane chatter on social media, is encrypted.
Allrecipes.com, a Seattle-based website where people submit and find recipes, boasts of 1.3 billion annuals visits with a presence in 24 countries (including India).
The bell curve demands organisations to classify employees under three categories: high, average and low performers.
Already reports are filtering in of users ditching Spotify and SoundCloud to try out Apple Music.
It's amazing what a bit of clever marketing can do. It can put books that are not yet released right on top of the bestseller charts.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces