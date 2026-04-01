Celebrities are now bringing their favourite alcoholic beverage to the table

Now that the world of glitz and glamour is measured outside of just a compelling script, the runway, or the turf, it is little wonder that some of India’s most recognisable celebrities are stepping into the premium spirits business—not as endorsers, but as founders and investors.

The latest to raise a glass is actor Vivek Oberoi, who recently acquired a 21% stake in Rutland Square Spirits, a Scotland-based house known for its oolong white tea-infused gin. This in not a trend unique to India.

Globally, celebrity-backed spirits have been around for a while with big names like George Clooney, Dwayne Jhonson, Ryan Reynolds, and Kylie Jenner leading the trend. According to International Wine and Spirits Research, celebrity whiskies grew 8% by volume in 2023, compared with 2% growth for whisky overall. Celebrity rums expanded 11% in a category that declined 4%. Tequila has proved particularly magnetic: in 2022, celebrity tequilas surged 4%, far outpacing the broader category.

Tequila’s renaissance has coincided with a generation of younger drinkers who are curious and socially networked. They are comfortable discovering brands on Instagram but increasingly expect substance behind the styling.

Tequila Sunrise

“Tequila has quietly become one of the fastest-growing premium spirits globally,” says actor and film producer Rana Daggubati who, along with musician/composer Anirudh Ravichander, has launched Loca Loka tequila in association with Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi, Managing Partner of Ironhill India. The global market, he notes, already exceeds $20 billion and is projected to expand significantly. In India, agave-based spirits grew roughly 36% by volume in 2024, he says.

So, what made him become a co-founder and not just endorse the brand? “It moved beyond endorsement when the conversation shifted from visibility to viability. Once I saw the rigour behind the plan that spanned market sizing, category growth curves, agave supply dynamics, regulatory mapping, and a clear route to scale, the decision moved firmly into the strategic territory,” says the actor known for his role in films such as Bahubali. Loca Loka which is produced in Jalisco, Mexico, was launched in the US in 2024, before making its way to India late last year.

The intention, he explains, was always global-first and not India-only. “Tequila is inherently a global category, and credibility comes from performing well in mature markets before expanding,” says Daggubati. His role, he says, is that of “founder-custodian”: involved in product integrity and long-term brand architecture.

At present, Loca Loka is available at select stores, including in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and Bangalore. In Delhi, Loca Loka Blanco is priced at Rs 5,250 and Loca Loka Reposado at Rs 6,350.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, best known for his winning sixes, has also entered the tequila market with FINO along with a collective of Indian American entrepreneurs. The tequila, available in four variants— Blanco, Rosado, Reposado and, Añejo—was launched in the US in February 2025 and came to India in August. “Tequila is a drink with deep roots, incredible craftsmanship, and a complex, bold character. It aligns beautifully with the kind of brand I wanted to create—one that celebrates strength, perseverance, and living life with purpose,” says Yuvraj Singh, Chief Shot Caller, FINO Tequila. “The name itself— FINO or ‘Failure Is Not an Option’—echoes my life journey,” he adds.

Available at premium retail outlets across Haryana, Delhi, and Maharashtra, as well as duty-free stores in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai, FINO will expand into new markets in the coming years. Blanco is priced at Rs 13,889, Rosado at Rs 34,038, while Reposado sells for Rs 19,175 and Añejo for Rs 30,478 in Delhi.

The Celebrity Charm

Long before Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with Netflix’s Bads of Bollywood, he launched his own brand of spirits—D’YAVOL—that includes a single estate vodka and two whiskies. The vodka was launched in 2023, followed by D’YAVOL VORTEX, a malt-forward blended scotch whisky, and D’YAVOL INCEPTION, a unique blend of eight distinct single malts, sourced from all over Scotland, in 2024. Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh are the co-founders. The brand, which is also associated with Shah Rukh Khan, has framed itself as a luxury lifestyle proposition spanning fashion and fine spirits. Alcobev major Radico Khaitan and Zerodha Co founder Nikhil Kamath have joined hands to launch a premium tequila under D’YAVOL Spirits.

Late last year, actor Ranveer Singh co-founded RANGEELA Vodka in partnership with ABD Maestro, a subsidiary of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd. The triple distilled and platinum chill-filtered vodka is marketed as bold, vibrant, and ‘filmy’, aimed at young, trendsetting consumers. RANGEELA has debuted in Maharashtra at a price of Rs 2,400 for 750ML, with Goa, West Bengal, and markets of North India to follow in quick succession.

Vikram Achanta, Founder and CEO of alco-bev training company Tulleeho and co-founder of 30 Best Bars India, views the movement with a seasoned eye. “In India, celebrity-backed alcohol brands get a massive head start. A famous face provides instant trust and a ready-made personality that traditional brands invest a lot in to build. It’s a shortcut to that crucial first trial.” However, he cautions that momentum isn’t the same as loyalty. While curiosity sells the first bottle, once the novelty fades, consumers judge the product on the same merits as any other: taste, price, and consistency. Shalini Sharma, Head of Marketing, Piccadily Distilleries, which owns brands such as Indri and Camikara, agrees. “Our decision to bypass the face-led model stems from a deep-rooted belief in a ‘product-first’ philosophy. While a famous face can drive a trial purchase, only the quality of the spirit can drive long-term loyalty.”

Achanta has the final word: “A celebrity can open the door, but they can’t keep people in the room if the product doesn’t deliver.”

@smitabw