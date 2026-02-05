Cultural Aficionados, here’s Your Cultural Calendar For 2026

Feb 5-8, 2026

India Art Fair

Venue: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, New Delhi | Tickets: Bookmyshow

A permanent fixture on the calendar of art lovers, India Art Fair (IAF) returns this February for its landmark 17th edition, reaffirming its position as the leading platform for South Asian modern and contemporary art. This year it will feature a record 123 exhibitors, including 87 galleries and 24 major art institutions, alongside a reinvigorated Design section showcasing 12 studios and two galleries. Moreover, the 2026 edition brings together leading South Asian galleries and prominent international participants, presenting rare historical works alongside cutting-edge contemporary art. International exhibitors include David Zwirner, Galleria Continua, Berlin-based neugerriemschneider, and Carpenters Workshop Gallery, alongside a strong cohort of first-time participants, signalling the fair’s expanding global reach and curatorial ambition. A must-visit for art lovers.

Feb 20-22, 2026

The Sacred Amritsar

Venue: Qila Gobindgarh, Amritsar | Tickets: Bookmyshow

The Sacred Amritsar festival is an immersive celebration of mystic poetry, music, and living heritage in the heart of Punjab’s Golden City. Rooted in India’s spiritual and poetic traditions, the festival weaves together music, verse, conversations, heritage walks, and culinary experiences that reflect Amritsar’s enduring cultural soul. Produced by Teamwork Arts, the fourth edition unfolds across historic venues, including Qila Gobindgarh. The three-day programme features performances by Kailash Kher, whose powerful Sufi and folk-infused voice brings depth and devotion to the stage; Usha Uthup, the legendary performer celebrated for her distinctive voice and magnetic presence, seamlessly blending jazz, pop, and Indian sounds; The Kutle Khan Project, led by acclaimed folk musician Kutle Khan; and Indian Classical music ensemble The Anirudh Varma Collective.

Feb 28 & Mar 1, 2026

The Sufi Heritage Festival

Venue: Sunder Nursery, New Delhi | Tickets: District

The Sufi Heritage Festival approaches Sufism as a living tradition shaped by love, devotion, equality, and shared heritage. Designed as a contemporary cultural experience, the festival brings together music, poetry, storytelling, and immersive formats that support artistes, safeguard local traditions, and encourage inter-generational knowledge exchange.

The programme unfolds across two stages—Samaa and Bebaak—featuring performers including Sona Mohapatra, Daler Mehndi, Sonam Kalra, and emerging collectives exploring modern interpretations. Beyond performances, the festival extends into a Sufi Souk, workshops, and culinary encounters, creating spaces for collective participation. It’s a treat for Delhiites.

Till Mar 31, 2026

Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Venue: Fort Kochi, Kochi | Tickets At the venue at Aspinwall House; www.kochimuzirisbiennale.org

Founded in 2010, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale is India’s first and largest international exhibition of contemporary art. Organised by the artist-led Kochi Biennale Foundation, the Biennale unfolds every two years across Fort Kochi and Mattancherry. It brings together artists from across the world working across diverse media and disciplines. Alongside its main exhibitions, the Biennale hosts talks, film programmes, residencies, workshops, and educational initiatives. Now in its sixth edition, it is curated by artist Nikhil Chopra in collaboration with HH Art Spaces, an artist-led organisation based in Goa. Titled “For the Time Being,” the biennale brings together 66 artists from 25 countries across 29 venues in Kochi. Highlights of this edition include Indelible Black Marks (2022–present) by Kulpreet Singh, Ibrahim Mahama’s Parliament of Ghosts, (2017–present) among others.

Jun 24-25, 2026

Hemis Gompa Cultural Festival

Venue: Hemis Monastery, Ladakh | Tickets: At the venue

The Hemis Gompa Cultural Festival is among Ladakh’s most significant annual observances, held at Hemis Monastery (45 km from Leh), founded in 1672. Celebrated uninterrupted since around 1730, the festival commemorates the birth of Guru Padmasambhava, revered as the presiding figure of Tibetan Buddhism. Central to the two-day festival is the Chham, or masked dance-drama, performed by monks in elaborate costumes and ritual masks, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and the protection of Buddha Dharma. Alongside sacred performances, the festival features Ladakhi handicrafts, jewellery, textiles, paintings, and indigenous artefacts, offering a vivid expression of the region’s spiritual and artistic heritage.

Dec 1-10, 2026

Hornbill Festival

Venue: Kisama Heritage Village, Kohima, Nagaland | Tickets: At the venue, Nagaland Tourism website

Conceptualised in 2000, the Hornbill Festival is a ten-day annual celebration organised by the Government of Nagaland to showcase the region’s rich tribal heritage. Often called the “Festival of Festivals,” it brings together diverse cultures of the Naga tribes at a single venue, while also hosting participants from across Northeast India. Named after the hornbill, a bird central to Naga folklore, the festival promotes inter-tribal exchange through music, dance, sport, craft, and cuisine. Held at Kisama Heritage Village, near Kohima, highlights include traditional performances, tribal morungs (traditional Naga youth dormitories), indigenous games, handcrafted textiles and jewellery, and a vibrant showcase of Naga culinary traditions.

@smitabw