Downtime: How baking taught Pearson India’s Vinay Swamy essential lessons in leadership

A qualified chartered accountant and a corporate finance leader, Vinay Swamy, Country Head of learning company Pearson India, keeps a busy schedule. Yet, he has figured out ways to keep himself focussed and pumped up through the work week by spending his ‘me time’ doing something that delights him. For starters, he spends his mornings relaxing in his terrace garden. And every other week, he indulges himself by baking cakes.

Baking, he says, helps him to unwind, connect with his family, and create memories with them. For this baking enthusiast, the journey started in 2014, when he decided to turn his love of baking into a meaningful pursuit. And for that, he enrolled in a certification course at the Bengaluru-based Institute of Baking & Cake Art. “This allowed me to bake a strawberry cake for my mother-in-law’s 60th birthday. It’s been 10 years now, and she still recalls it as one of the best cakes she has ever had,” Swamy says with a smile.

The Pearson India boss says his ardour for baking has also played a pivotal role in his parenting journey. He recalls how he began baking delectable chocolate cakes nearly every week for his wife when his younger daughter Maanya was on the way. “This not only heightened my love for baking, but it also became a medium to craft some of my most cherished memories,” he says, adding that now, every moment spent baking with his children is a treasure for him. Not only do these baking sessions bring them closer, he says, but they also give him an opportunity to impart vital life skills to his children. For him, it’s a fun way of forging connections and cultivating endearing memories, and at the same time sharing in the sheer delight of baking a delicious cake.

Swamy says that the true joy of baking is not just in the end product, but in the process of making a cake. It’s a meticulous process that requires careful planning and foresight, which Swamy says, has helped him organise his life better.

“When I engage in baking, I meticulously plan my entire day in advance, detailing every step necessary for a successful outcome. This practice of crafting a comprehensive to-do list has significantly improved my ability to organise and manage my time,” he says. Patience and an acute attention to detail are the other by-products of baking that he has gleaned.

Swamy believes that experiential learning is the best way to learn and grow in any task as it allows you to practice in a controlled environment. “The idea of enrolling in an immersive five-day course was exactly this. Gain knowledge by experimenting with recipes, share ideas with the fellow participants, and create recipes first-hand. The hands-on learning experience enabled me to explore more ingredients, and grasp their nuances more effectively.”

Over the years, Swamy’s baking chops have evolved to include a wide repertoire of delectable treats. And he has gained a well-deserved reputation for his mastery of crafting sumptuous chocolate cakes, a skill that even his family holds in high regard. Talk to him about his choicest recipes, and he is all smiles talking about them. “I’ve got classic favourites like chocolate cake and banana walnut cake. I’ve also created healthier options like eggless and wheat flour-based cakes. But the most important thing—that makes my baking special—is the love and happiness I put into every single thing I make. Each baked treat isn’t just food; it’s a way for me to share the happiness this skill brings into my life.”

Other than a medium to plan, bond with loved ones, and create memorable family moments, baking is a creative outlet for Swamy that fosters relaxation and enables him to channel his energies positively. With the modest investment in learning, acquiring an oven and essential baking tools, he has not just managed to create delightful treats for his family and friends, but also found a delicious way to share warmth and joy with them on countless Sunday mornings.

@nidhisingal