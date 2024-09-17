Escape the glitz: Visit Ras Al Khaimah’s laid-back charm, just an hour from Dubai

“Where is that?” asked an aunt on the family WhatsApp group. “I thought you were visiting Dubai,” another friend pinged in response to my announcement of my visit to Ras Al Khaimah, a tiny emirate in the UAE, just over an hour’s drive from the heart of Dubai. Well, they may not have heard of the northernmost emirate with an uninterrupted history of over 7,000 years, but RAK (as it is commonly abbreviated) has recently become a popular destination for Indian travellers, whose numbers grew 20% last year. In fact, India is the fifth-largest source market of Ras Al Khaimah after Russia, Germany, the UK, and Kazakhstan.

Historically considered a significant trade centre, RAK has in recent years become an attractive escape for those seeking adventure or a laid-back beach holiday. Of course, no UAE experience is complete without enjoying luxury hospitality, and RAK has no shortage of global luxury hotels [think Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Waldorf Astoria, The Ritz-Carlton, etc.], with many more opening in the near future. The UAE’s first casino—the $3.9-billion, 1,500-key Wynn Al Marjan Island—will be inaugurated in the next couple of years, adding to the entertainment value of RAK.

Of course, if a destination is trying to vie for a larger share of the Indian wallet, weddings cannot be far behind. The tourism authorities are actively promoting RAK as a destination for weddings, and they are willing to accommodate any request from the bride or groom. Consider this: Last year, an Indian bride was hung up on being escorted by police vehicles, sirens blaring, from the airport to the hotel after she landed. And, the emirate’s police chief made her wish come true.

According to the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, last year the emirate’s wedding revenue surged by 103%, driven by the demand for destination weddings from India. “We have 12 Indian weddings scheduled for this year, with a few more in the pipeline for the first quarter of next year. Each of these weddings promises to be a grand affair,” says Fabien Chesnais, GM, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, RAK.

The hotel has already hosted 10 weddings since it opened in 2022. On an average, the resort, which has a 300-metre pristine white sand beach, welcomes approximately 5,000 Indian tourists annually. “India is indeed a growing market for us. The resort has seen a steady increase in Indian guests, driven by a growing interest in newer destinations and experiences. This demographic is attracted by the resort’s amenities, scenic location, and family-friendly offerings,” says Chesnais.

Whether you are a thrill seeker or a laid-back beach bum, there is plenty to do in Ras Al Khaimah.

One-Of-A-Kind Cultural Journeys

Ras Al Khaimah translates to ‘head of the tent,’ a name that, depending on the version of the story you follow, either reflects its location at the northern tip of the country or the legend of a sheikh who hung a lantern from his tent to guide seafarers, like a lighthouse. Before oil took over in the 1950s, pearl trading was big business along the emirate’s 40 miles of coastline. Divers would set out to sea on sailboats for months at a time, searching the ocean floor for oysters. They would jump in freestyle without any equipment with just a tortoiseshell clip on their nose to hold their breath. The arrival of affordable and easily accessible cultured pearls from Japan in the 1930s led to the decline of this industry. You can learn all about it at the Suwaidi Pearl Farm, the first and only one in the Gulf.

The farm provides tours, offering insights into ancient techniques and stories of the region’s pearl divers. It includes a trip on a traditional pearling boat. But the best part? Trying your luck to see if you find a pearl inside an oyster. I did!

Mountain Adventures

RAK is home to the highest peak in the UAE, meaning there are plenty of mountain activities to enjoy, especially for thrill seekers. The chief among them is Jais Flight, which has been recognised as the world’s longest zip line by the Guinness World Records.

Starting at a thrilling altitude of 1,680 metres above the Arabian Gulf, adrenaline junkies can take in stunning views as they zip down the 2,832-metre-long line. During the three-minute ride, you can reach speeds of up to 160 km per hour. “I felt like a bird,” said a friend after the adventure. However, I had no intention of flying except in a plane, and so instead I enjoyed a bite at 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant, with spectacular views of the Hajar mountains and valleys below.

For those who seek more than one adventure in a day, there is also the Jais Sledder, a specially designed sledge that takes you swerving through 1,840 hairpin curves at a comfortable top speed of 40 km per hour.

Look Ma, I’m Flying

Unlike the zip line, this is literal. The Jazirah Aviation Club offers sightseeing flights on tiny two-seater aircraft that at first glance don’t inspire much confidence, especially since they are coloured hot pink, bright blue, and sunshine yellow. However, the pilots are well trained with several hours of flying time, and a one-on-one session of learning to fly a plane with them is quite memorable.

The best way to reach RAK is to fly into Dubai and then drive down to the emirate. IndiGo also launched a direct flight from Mumbai to RAK last year.

In 2023, RAK welcomed the highest number of overnight arrivals of 1.22 million visitors, surpassing the earlier record of 1.13 million visitors in 2022. With the number of visitors growing and RAK fast becoming a tourist destination, maybe in a couple of years, my aunt won’t ask, “Where is that?”

