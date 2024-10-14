Exploring Washington, DC: Where election season brings the city to life

Will she? Will she not?... I pluck the petals of an imaginary flower as I walk down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, and make my way towards the most famous residential address in the world—the White House—the official residence of the President of the US. Kamala Harris, often referred to as the ‘childless cat lady’ and the Democratic presidential candidate, is on my mind. Will she be the next US President? The world is holding its breath.

It’s election season in the US, and nowhere is it felt more acutely than in the country’s capital city of Washington, DC. “Fight! Fight! Fight!” screams a T-shirt with a picture of Republican candidate Donald Trump, hanging at a souvenir cart, alongside one promoting Kamala Harris for President. The cart is owned by an East Asian woman, who doesn’t say much except ‘dollar’ while signalling you to pay up. I ask her who she will vote for. “No voting,” she says unsmilingly. I then inquire about what sells the most. She points to a $15 Trump bobblehead. I feel tempted, but instead buy a Harris T-shirt. Whether Trump returns to the White House or Harris breaks the ultimate glass ceiling and is sworn in as the first woman President of the US, it’s going to be a moment in history. Either way, a rather apt souvenir, I feel.

Washington, DC, is quite charming with its wide roads, large open green spaces, and lack of skyscrapers. President George Washington chose the exact site along the Potomac River, and the city was officially founded in 1790 after both Maryland and Virginia ceded land to this new “district,” to be distinct from the rest of the states. The new territory was named District of Columbia (DC) to honour explorer Christopher Columbus, while the city was named after the first President of the US.

On a tour of the Capitol, arguably the most culturally and historically important building in the US, which has been home to the Congress since 1800, I admire the 287-ft-high cast iron dome modelled after the dome of St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. It is adorned with a fresco that depicts gods and goddesses intermingled with Washington and other American heroes. The guided tour showcases various aspects of the Capitol, with the highlight being the National Statutory Hall, where statues of two prominent figures from each state are displayed. However, not all 100 statues are present, as engineers soon discovered that the weight of the many marble statues exceeded the floor’s load-bearing capacity, thereby threatening its structure. Consequently, some statues were moved elsewhere. Currently, there are only a handful of statues of notable women; hopefully, there will be more in the future.

Washington, DC, is dotted with buildings from which the government of the country functions. Thanks to Hollywood, we are familiar with most of these buildings. But seeing one up close is truly an experience. Every Thursday evening, the Library of Congress’s Thomas Jefferson Building opens its doors to the general public for an exceptional gathering in town. Visitors are encouraged to partake in happy hour drinks and food available for purchase in the Great Hall while appreciating the stunning architecture of the Jefferson Building and engaging with the Library’s exhibits, collections, and programmes. Well, having a party in a library is one bucket list item ticked off!

The US has long been a popular holiday destination for Indians. Almost everyone knows someone who either lives or studies in the US, and visiting them combined with a holiday works for us. Little wonder, Indians are the second-largest source market for Washington, DC, tourism. In 2023, more than 165,000 Indians visited Washington, DC, and spent a total of $287,400,000, making them popular with local businesses and hospitality outlets.

While we happily spend on shopping, stay and eating out, we Indians certainly appreciate a good bargain. And Washington appeals to us because many activities in the city are free! Consider this: there are 17 Smithsonian museums and galleries in the city, and all offer free entry. However, it is necessary to book a slot online to avoid overcrowding. My favourites are the National Museum of Natural History and the National Air and Space Museum. The Museum of Natural History, which is larger than 18 football fields, has the world’s largest natural history collection. Delve into the fascinating story of our planet, from its fiery beginnings through billions of years of transformation, and explore life on Earth through exhibitions and activities. Or, like me, head straight to the gems and jewellery gallery with the famed Hope Diamond. Before coming to the Smithsonian, the Hope Diamond travelled from a mine in India to the court of Louis XIV in France and from the merchant houses of Europe to the homes of the American elite. Harry Winston, an American jeweller, donated it to the museum in 1958. Since then, over 100 million visitors have viewed this unique 45-carat blue diamond.

At the Air and Space Museum, you can take your curiosity to new heights as you explore artefacts that are truly out of this world! For me, the highlight was Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 spacesuit and the Wright brothers’ first aircraft from 1903.

Washington is multi-cultural and brimming with art, music, dance, museums, and theatres of every type along with restaurants serving cuisines from across the globe. The Wharf on DC’s waterfront is one of the most popular restaurant destinations where residents and visitors alike can take advantage of fine dining, casual cafes, and gourmet on-the-go.

On my way back to the hotel after a particularly satisfying dinner, I asked my Uber driver who he thought would be the next resident of the White House. Harris, he hoped, but America is a large country, so you never know, he said, shaking his head. Will she? Will she not?

